Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) and Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Comparing side by side

As REIT – Retail companies, Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) and Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brixmor Property Group Inc. 18 4.60 N/A 1.22 15.54 Retail Properties of America Inc. 12 5.06 N/A 0.27 44.71

Table 1 highlights Brixmor Property Group Inc. and Retail Properties of America Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Retail Properties of America Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Brixmor Property Group Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Retail Properties of America Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brixmor Property Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Retail Properties of America Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.71 beta indicates that Brixmor Property Group Inc. is 29.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Retail Properties of America Inc.’s 46.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.54 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Brixmor Property Group Inc. and Retail Properties of America Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brixmor Property Group Inc. 0 5 1 2.17 Retail Properties of America Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s average price target is $18.33, while its potential is 0.00%. Competitively Retail Properties of America Inc. has an average price target of $12, with potential upside of 6.01%. The data provided earlier shows that appears more favorable than , based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares and 83.1% of Retail Properties of America Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Retail Properties of America Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brixmor Property Group Inc. 2.87% 6.45% 6.45% 11.38% 9.52% 29.2% Retail Properties of America Inc. 2.44% 4.11% -3.18% -3.87% -1.22% 12.07%

For the past year Brixmor Property Group Inc. was more bullish than Retail Properties of America Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Brixmor Property Group Inc. beats Retail Properties of America Inc.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. owns and operates various grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers in the United States. As of March 31, 2013, the company owned interests in 532 community and neighborhood shopping centers comprising 526 wholly owned community and neighborhood shopping centers; and 6 community and neighborhood shopping centers held through unconsolidated real estate joint ventures. Brixmor Property Group Inc. was formerly known as CENTRO SUPER RESIDUAL HOLDING 2 LLC. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.