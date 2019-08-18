Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Brixmor Property Group Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 70.24% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.1% of Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.54% of all REIT – Retail companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Brixmor Property Group Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brixmor Property Group Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 29.03% 18.91% 3.67%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Brixmor Property Group Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Brixmor Property Group Inc. N/A 18 15.54 Industry Average 137.74M 474.43M 34.97

Brixmor Property Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Brixmor Property Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brixmor Property Group Inc. 0 5 1 2.17 Industry Average 1.00 1.70 1.53 2.27

Brixmor Property Group Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $18.33, suggesting a potential downside of -0.97%. The peers have a potential upside of 1.66%. Based on the data given earlier, Brixmor Property Group Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers, analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Brixmor Property Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brixmor Property Group Inc. 2.87% 6.45% 6.45% 11.38% 9.52% 29.2% Industry Average 2.42% 3.54% 3.56% 5.95% 12.44% 16.06%

For the past year Brixmor Property Group Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Brixmor Property Group Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.71. Competitively, Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.79 which is 20.79% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Brixmor Property Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. owns and operates various grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers in the United States. As of March 31, 2013, the company owned interests in 532 community and neighborhood shopping centers comprising 526 wholly owned community and neighborhood shopping centers; and 6 community and neighborhood shopping centers held through unconsolidated real estate joint ventures. Brixmor Property Group Inc. was formerly known as CENTRO SUPER RESIDUAL HOLDING 2 LLC. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.