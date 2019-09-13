Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) is a company in the REIT – Retail industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.24% of all REIT – Retail’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Brixmor Property Group Inc. has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 6.54% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Brixmor Property Group Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brixmor Property Group Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 29.03% 18.91% 3.67%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Brixmor Property Group Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Brixmor Property Group Inc. N/A 18 15.54 Industry Average 137.74M 474.43M 34.97

Brixmor Property Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Brixmor Property Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brixmor Property Group Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Industry Average 1.17 1.54 1.46 2.35

Brixmor Property Group Inc. presently has an average price target of $19, suggesting a potential downside of -3.46%. The peers have a potential upside of 12.92%. The analysts’ belief based on the results shown earlier is that Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Brixmor Property Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brixmor Property Group Inc. 2.87% 6.45% 6.45% 11.38% 9.52% 29.2% Industry Average 2.42% 3.54% 3.56% 5.95% 12.44% 16.06%

For the past year Brixmor Property Group Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.71 shows that Brixmor Property Group Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.79 which is 20.79% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Brixmor Property Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s peers beat Brixmor Property Group Inc.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. owns and operates various grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers in the United States. As of March 31, 2013, the company owned interests in 532 community and neighborhood shopping centers comprising 526 wholly owned community and neighborhood shopping centers; and 6 community and neighborhood shopping centers held through unconsolidated real estate joint ventures. Brixmor Property Group Inc. was formerly known as CENTRO SUPER RESIDUAL HOLDING 2 LLC. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.