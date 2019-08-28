Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) and American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Comparison side by side

Since Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) and American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE:AAT) are part of the REIT – Retail industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brixmor Property Group Inc. 18 4.59 N/A 1.22 15.54 American Assets Trust Inc. 46 8.39 N/A 0.67 69.77

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Brixmor Property Group Inc. and American Assets Trust Inc. American Assets Trust Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Brixmor Property Group Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) and American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE:AAT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brixmor Property Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% American Assets Trust Inc. 0.00% 3.9% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 0.71 beta, while its volatility is 29.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, American Assets Trust Inc. has beta of 0.39 which is 61.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Brixmor Property Group Inc. and American Assets Trust Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brixmor Property Group Inc. 0 5 1 2.17 American Assets Trust Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s upside potential is 0.33% at a $18.33 average target price. On the other hand, American Assets Trust Inc.’s potential upside is 7.05% and its average target price is $49.67. The data provided earlier shows that American Assets Trust Inc. appears more favorable than Brixmor Property Group Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares and 82.5% of American Assets Trust Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.5% are American Assets Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brixmor Property Group Inc. 2.87% 6.45% 6.45% 11.38% 9.52% 29.2% American Assets Trust Inc. -1.59% -1.02% 0.39% 9.15% 23.77% 15.51%

For the past year Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than American Assets Trust Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors American Assets Trust Inc. beats Brixmor Property Group Inc.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. owns and operates various grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers in the United States. As of March 31, 2013, the company owned interests in 532 community and neighborhood shopping centers comprising 526 wholly owned community and neighborhood shopping centers; and 6 community and neighborhood shopping centers held through unconsolidated real estate joint ventures. Brixmor Property Group Inc. was formerly known as CENTRO SUPER RESIDUAL HOLDING 2 LLC. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.