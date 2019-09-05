Brixmor Property Group (BRX) to pay $0.28 on Oct 15, 2019; Rmb Capital Management Lifted Its Nokia (NOK) Position

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased Nokia Corp (NOK) stake by 124.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rmb Capital Management Llc acquired 162,981 shares as Nokia Corp (NOK)’s stock rose 3.64%. The Rmb Capital Management Llc holds 293,846 shares with $1.68 million value, up from 130,865 last quarter. Nokia Corp now has $27.58B valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.91. About 9.86 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 13/03/2018 – State of Finland invests in Nokia; 29/03/2018 – NOKIA: NOKIA WINS LARGEST-EVER GSM-RAILWAY CONTRACT W/ POLISH P; 03/04/2018 – DNA: Nokia 7 Plus to launch in India tomorrow; most likely to be an Amazon; 25/04/2018 – Nokia launches industry-first Edge Cloud data center solution for the 5G era, supporting industry automation and consumer appli; 04/04/2018 – Times Now: Nokia 6 (2017) to be phased out in lieu of Nokia 6 (2018), confirms; 11/04/2018 – Gowtham Prabakaran: Nokia 3 has started receiving its Android 8.0 Oreo update, HMD Global Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas; 10/04/2018 – Google in talks to buy Nokia’s airplane broadband business – Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Backs FY Guidance; 28/03/2018 – Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Nokia Corporation; 26/04/2018 – Nokia posts falling first quarter profits

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) is expected to pay $0.28 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:BRX) shareholders before Oct 3, 2019 will receive the $0.28 dividend. Brixmor Property Group Inc’s current price of $19.03 translates into 1.47% yield. Brixmor Property Group Inc’s dividend has Oct 4, 2019 as record date. Jul 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $19.03. About 4.08 million shares traded or 52.25% up from the average. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 9.52% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR AFFIRMING PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED NAREIT FFO/SHR FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brixmor Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRX); 13/03/2018 Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 51C, EST. 51C; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q FFO 51c/Shr; 13/03/2018 – Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q REV. $317.2M, EST. $315.0M; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Net $61M

Among 4 analysts covering Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Brixmor Property Group has $20 highest and $1800 lowest target. $19’s average target is -0.16% below currents $19.03 stock price. Brixmor Property Group had 8 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $1800 target in Tuesday, April 30 report. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Friday, August 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Scotia Capital to “Sector Perform”.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. owns and operates various grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.67 billion. As of March 31, 2013, the firm owned interests in 532 community and neighborhood shopping centers comprising 526 wholly owned community and neighborhood shopping centers; and 6 community and neighborhood shopping centers held through unconsolidated real estate joint ventures. It has a 16.09 P/E ratio. Brixmor Property Group Inc. was formerly known as CENTRO SUPER RESIDUAL HOLDING 2 LLC.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares while 73 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 287.58 million shares or 4.18% more from 276.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Steers has 1.07 million shares. Tiedemann Advsr Llc stated it has 11,423 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Com reported 42,437 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blackrock Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com has invested 0.07% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Teachers Annuity Association Of America reported 280,637 shares. Ameriprise holds 0.01% or 1.06 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Mutual Of America Mgmt Llc invested 0.07% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 47,285 shares. 50,300 were accumulated by Global Endowment Mngmt L P. Alliancebernstein L P has invested 0.04% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Proshare Ltd Liability Com holds 92,665 shares. Wellington Gru Llp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Moreover, Real Est Ser Ltd Liability has 6.9% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $138,750 activity. Taylor James M Jr had bought 7,500 shares worth $138,750 on Friday, August 16.