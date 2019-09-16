Brixmor Property Group (BRX) to pay $0.28 on Oct 15, 2019; Hbk Sorce Advisory Lifted Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) stake by 4.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc acquired 10,688 shares as Comcast Corp New (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc holds 262,213 shares with $11.09M value, up from 251,525 last quarter. Comcast Corp New now has $213.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 11.73M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 25/04/2018 – Comcast is shifting focus to its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting weighs on its legacy cable division; 08/05/2018 – Comcast would probably covet Sky, Star and Hulu; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST WELCOMES SKY WITHDRAWAL OF FOX RECOMMENDATION: ROBERTS; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST HAS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS OVER SKY: ROBERTS; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: COMCAST/SKY GETS JUNE 14 EU DEADLINE; 08/05/2018 – EU antitrust regulators to rule on Comcast, sky deal by June 15; 11/05/2018 – Dimensional Advisors Adds Aptiv, Cuts Comcast: 13F

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) is expected to pay $0.28 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:BRX) shareholders before Oct 3, 2019 will receive the $0.28 dividend. Brixmor Property Group Inc’s current price of $19.57 translates into 1.43% yield. Brixmor Property Group Inc’s dividend has Oct 4, 2019 as record date. Jul 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.57. About 2.93 million shares traded or 7.36% up from the average. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 9.52% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 51C, EST. 51C; 13/03/2018 – Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 13/03/2018 Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Rev $317.2M; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q FFO 51c/Shr; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brixmor Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRX); 20/03/2018 – SHOPONE APPOINTS KEITH L. HORN AND BARRY LEFKOWITZ TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR AFFIRMING PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED NAREIT FFO/SHR FOR 2018

Among 4 analysts covering Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Brixmor Property Group has $20 highest and $1800 lowest target. $19’s average target is -2.91% below currents $19.57 stock price. Brixmor Property Group had 9 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Scotia Capital downgraded the shares of BRX in report on Friday, August 16 to “Sector Perform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) on Tuesday, April 30 with “Hold” rating.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. owns and operates various grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.83 billion. As of March 31, 2013, the firm owned interests in 532 community and neighborhood shopping centers comprising 526 wholly owned community and neighborhood shopping centers; and 6 community and neighborhood shopping centers held through unconsolidated real estate joint ventures. It has a 16.54 P/E ratio. Brixmor Property Group Inc. was formerly known as CENTRO SUPER RESIDUAL HOLDING 2 LLC.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $138,750 activity. $138,750 worth of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) was bought by Taylor James M Jr.

Among 9 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Comcast has $52 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.89’s average target is 4.29% above currents $46.88 stock price. Comcast had 18 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $4800 target in Friday, April 26 report. Credit Suisse maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Friday, April 12. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, April 9. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Tuesday, August 27 with “Outperform” rating. Raymond James maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Monday, April 29 with “Outperform” rating.

