Brixmor Property Group (BRX) to pay $0.28 on Oct 15, 2019; Centrus Energy Class A (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Shorts Increased By 9.64%

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) is expected to pay $0.28 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:BRX) shareholders before Oct 3, 2019 will receive the $0.28 dividend. Brixmor Property Group Inc’s current price of $19.70 translates into 1.42% yield. Brixmor Property Group Inc’s dividend has Oct 4, 2019 as record date. Jul 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.7. About 1.67 million shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 9.52% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q REV. $317.2M, EST. $315.0M; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Net $61M; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q FFO 51c/Shr; 26/03/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Brixmor Property, Cuts Goodyear; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brixmor Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRX); 14/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Brixmor at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q EPS 20c; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR AFFIRMING PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED NAREIT FFO/SHR FOR 2018; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 13/03/2018 – Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access

Centrus Energy Corp Class A (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) had an increase of 9.64% in short interest. LEU’s SI was 21,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 9.64% from 19,700 shares previously. With 21,700 avg volume, 1 days are for Centrus Energy Corp Class A (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)’s short sellers to cover LEU’s short positions. The SI to Centrus Energy Corp Class A’s float is 0.43%. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.23. About shares traded. Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) has risen 2.19% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LEU News: 08/05/2018 – Centrus Energy Sees FY18 Rev $175M-$200M; 14/03/2018 – CENTRUS ENERGY CORP – CENTRUS ANTICIPATES SWU AND URANIUM REVENUE IN 2018 IN A RANGE OF $150 MLN TO $175 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Centrus Energy 4Q EPS $3.69; 03/05/2018 – Centrus Energy Expands Supply Arrangements With Orano Cycle, Signs Long-Term Agreement; 14/03/2018 – CENTRUS ENERGY CORP – COMPANY EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH A CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS BALANCE IN A RANGE OF $100 MLN TO $125 MLN; 14/03/2018 – CENTRUS ENERGY CORP – FOR 2018, COMPANY ANTICIPATES TOTAL REVENUE IN A RANGE OF $175 MLN TO $200 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Centrus to Webcast Conference Call on March 15 at 8:30 a.m. ET; 28/03/2018 – X-energy Contracts with Centrus to Support Advanced Nuclear Fuel Fabrication Facility Work; 08/05/2018 – CENTRUS ENERGY CORP – REAFFIRMING ANNUAL OUTLOOK OF $175-200 MLN IN REVENUE AND $100-125 MLN CASH BALANCE FOR YEAR-END 2018; 02/05/2018 – Centrus to Webcast Conference Call on May 9 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies low enriched uranium for commercial nuclear power plants in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company has market cap of $30.83 million. The firm operates in two divisions, LEU and Contract Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. owns and operates various grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.87 billion. As of March 31, 2013, the firm owned interests in 532 community and neighborhood shopping centers comprising 526 wholly owned community and neighborhood shopping centers; and 6 community and neighborhood shopping centers held through unconsolidated real estate joint ventures. It has a 16.65 P/E ratio. Brixmor Property Group Inc. was formerly known as CENTRO SUPER RESIDUAL HOLDING 2 LLC.

Among 4 analysts covering Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Brixmor Property Group has $20 highest and $1800 lowest target. $19’s average target is -3.55% below currents $19.7 stock price. Brixmor Property Group had 9 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Friday, August 16 by Scotia Capital. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of BRX in report on Tuesday, April 30 with “Hold” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating.

