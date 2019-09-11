Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Position Has Increased by Spirit Of America Management Corp; Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Lowered Hormel Foods (HRL) Stake by $845,196; Market Valuation Rose

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 25.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 19,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 56,630 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, down from 75,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $44.48. About 1.99M shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 25/04/2018 – Hormel Is Said to Mull Bid for $600 Million Chinese Wasabi Maker; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE VOLUME DOWN 3%; 26/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Hormel may step into $600M contest for Chinese condiment company Jiahao; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY INTERNATIONAL & OTHER NET SALES UP 22%; 26/05/2018 – USDA: Hormel Foods Products May Be Contaminated With Foreign Matter; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY REFRIGERATED FOODS VOLUME UP 6%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY GROCERY PRODUCTS VOLUME DOWN 2%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.44; 22/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Corp expected to post earnings of 45 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY NET SALES OF $2.3 BLN, UP 7%; ORGANIC NET SALES FLAT

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) by 224.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% . The institutional investor held 27,475 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $505,000, up from 8,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Brixmor Property Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.8. About 1.32 million shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 9.52% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Net $61M; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 51C, EST. 51C; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q EPS 20c; 13/03/2018 Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Brixmor at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q FFO 51c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR AFFIRMING PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED NAREIT FFO/SHR FOR 2018; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q REV. $317.2M, EST. $315.0M; 20/03/2018 – SHOPONE APPOINTS KEITH L. HORN AND BARRY LEFKOWITZ TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Rev $317.2M

More notable recent Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hormel: Cream Rises To The Top – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pork market disruption expected to continue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Csrwire.com published: “Hormel Foods Announces the Creation and Launch of Plant-forward Meat Alternative HAPPY LITTLE PLANTSâ„¢ Brand at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference – CSRwire.com” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hormel Foods Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 71% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 7.84% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.51 per share. HRL’s profit will be $244.82 million for 23.66 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.03% EPS growth.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $138.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 6,273 shares to 58,345 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD) by 13,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $684.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners Lp by 51,300 shares to 673,383 shares, valued at $13.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,800 shares, and cut its stake in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp.

