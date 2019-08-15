Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Moves On Compass Point Initiation with $19.0000 Target; Cullen Capital Management Has Lowered Vermilion Energy (VET) Position By $426,960

Compass Point analyst has initiated coverage with a Neutral rating on Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) today and set a price target of $19.0000. The company’s shares opened today at 0.

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) stake by 27.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 17,790 shares as Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET)’s stock declined 26.81%. The Cullen Capital Management Llc holds 46,720 shares with $1.15 million value, down from 64,510 last quarter. Vermilion Energy Inc. now has $2.31B valuation. The stock decreased 4.09% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 740,250 shares traded or 28.35% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – Vermilion/Spartan Deal Represents 5% Premium to Spartan’s Closing Price Friday; 27/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Inc. Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION GETS EXTENSION OF REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – ARRANGEMENT INCLUDES A RECIPROCAL BREAK FEE OF $40 MLN; 13/04/2018 VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$50 FROM C$47; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Vermilion Acquisition Of Spartan Is Credit Positive; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion to Buy Spartan Energy for C$1.23 Billion (Correct); 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – AS A RESULT OF DEAL,CO REVISING 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF 86,000 TO 90,000 BOE/D; 28/05/2018 – Spartan Energy Closes Arrangement With Vermilion Energy; 26/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy 1Q FFO C$1.29/Shr

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased Kt&G Corp. (KTCIF) stake by 62,200 shares to 93,150 valued at $8.48 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Unilever Nv (Adr) (NYSE:UN) stake by 7,375 shares and now owns 1.10M shares. Dowdupont Inc. was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Vermilion Energy has $3300 highest and $3200 lowest target. $32.50’s average target is 120.19% above currents $14.76 stock price. Vermilion Energy had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of VET in report on Thursday, July 18 to “Sector Perform” rating.

More notable recent Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Vermilion Energy Inc. Receives TSX Approval For Normal Course Issuer Bid – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vermilion Energy: Reserve Backing Of 13%-Yielding Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Vermilion Energy, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More on Vermilion Energy mixed Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) CEO Anthony Marino on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares while 73 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 287.58 million shares or 4.18% more from 276.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 4.99M shares. Kbc Gp Inc Nv stated it has 42,263 shares. Prudential Inc holds 0.03% or 1.08M shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co owns 81,075 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Liability has 0.24% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Franklin has invested 0.01% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). 93,714 were reported by Utah Retirement Sys. The New York-based Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited has invested 0.07% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.06% or 202,770 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Jpmorgan Chase And Company invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Menta Limited invested in 0.56% or 70,353 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Research has 0.01% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 143,194 shares. Principal Financial Gp reported 1.32M shares stake.

The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $18.34. About 4.05M shares traded or 52.11% up from the average. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 9.52% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q FFO 51c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q EPS 20c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brixmor Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRX); 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 51C, EST. 51C; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Rev $317.2M; 20/03/2018 – SHOPONE APPOINTS KEITH L. HORN AND BARRY LEFKOWITZ TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 13/03/2018 – Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Brixmor at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR AFFIRMING PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED NAREIT FFO/SHR FOR 2018; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us

Brixmor Property Group Inc. owns and operates various grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.46 billion. As of March 31, 2013, the firm owned interests in 532 community and neighborhood shopping centers comprising 526 wholly owned community and neighborhood shopping centers; and 6 community and neighborhood shopping centers held through unconsolidated real estate joint ventures. It has a 15.5 P/E ratio. Brixmor Property Group Inc. was formerly known as CENTRO SUPER RESIDUAL HOLDING 2 LLC.

More notable recent Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brixmor Property Group prices offering of senior notes – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Acadia Realty, Federal Realty, Urban Edge rated new buy by Compass Point – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brixmor Property Q2 NOI growth driven by base rent – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Real Estate Stocks Ready to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.