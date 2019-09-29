Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Holder Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $36.62 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Declined While Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Raised Its Position

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 16.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 2,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 17,758 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.47 million, up from 15,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 6.01M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) by 25.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 2.15 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% . The institutional investor held 6.31 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.80M, down from 8.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Brixmor Property Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.22. About 2.50M shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 9.52% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Rev $317.2M; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR AFFIRMING PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED NAREIT FFO/SHR FOR 2018; 26/03/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Brixmor Property, Cuts Goodyear; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q REV. $317.2M, EST. $315.0M; 13/03/2018 – Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q FFO 51c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Net $61M

Analysts await Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to report earnings on October, 28 after the close. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 11.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.42 per share. BRX’s profit will be $139.98M for 10.76 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Brixmor Property Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $138,750 activity.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $8.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landstar Systems Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 269,723 shares to 647,186 shares, valued at $69.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 27,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 732,232 shares, and has risen its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold BRX shares while 93 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 278.00 million shares or 3.33% less from 287.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 35,534 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 3,357 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 54,872 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.02% or 127,154 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Co owns 158,833 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Ww Asset Inc holds 0.02% or 22,393 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And accumulated 11,210 shares. Parkside Bancorporation And holds 0% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) or 46 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 997 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 14,616 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bank has invested 0% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 5.52M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Systematic Fincl Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Renaissance Technology Ltd Co reported 4.34M shares stake. Etrade Capital Ltd Liability owns 14,427 shares.

More notable recent Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “5 Reasons Brixmor Is Still A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brixmor Property Group Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy Brixmor Property Group, But Only If You Want Yield, Capital Gains, And Distribution Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brixmor Property Group Appoints Juliann Bowerman To Board Of Directors – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Co holds 1.03% or 233,915 shares in its portfolio. Lvm Capital Management Ltd Mi holds 3.87% or 121,776 shares. Bennicas And Associate invested in 0.98% or 8,450 shares. Old Republic accumulated 281,800 shares. Pure Advisors holds 0.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 3,046 shares. Buckingham Asset Llc reported 0.77% stake. Investec Asset has 2.29% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Umb State Bank N A Mo stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Monetary Mngmt Grp owns 18,850 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 738,101 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Renaissance Limited Liability stated it has 0.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 89,967 shares. Ent Fin Svcs Corp holds 26,778 shares. 41,554 are owned by Architects. Moreover, Wallace Management has 2.26% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 123,210 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why Contrarians May Want to Take a Look at JNJ Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson’s Definitive Tests – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OKs Janssen Pharma’s Erleada for mCSPC – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Buy This If You Like Johnson & Johnson Stock But Hate the Lawsuits – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.