Brixmor Property G (BRX) Shareholder Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Decreased Its Stake by $3.41 Million; Roumell Asset Management Cut Stake in Rubicon Proj (RUBI) by $5.79 Million as Stock Value Rose

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Brixmor Property G (BRX) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 189,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% . The institutional investor held 2.22M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.86M, down from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Brixmor Property G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.51. About 5.03 million shares traded or 84.22% up from the average. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 9.52% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Rev $317.2M; 13/03/2018 – Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brixmor Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRX); 26/03/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Brixmor Property, Cuts Goodyear; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q FFO 51c/Shr

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 70.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 964,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The hedge fund held 403,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $519.31M market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $9.8. About 668,557 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Rev $31.4M; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ REV $31.4M, EST. $29.7M; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Sales `Disruption’ of GDPR; 06/03/2018 Rubicon Project Opens Up its Guaranteed Private Marketplaces to Third-Party DSPs; 07/05/2018 – Prescott Group Capital Mgmt Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT: CUTTING 100 POSITIONS; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Initial GDPR Sales Disruption

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14M and $41.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 69,354 shares to 535,514 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24 billion and $6.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Realty Capi by 479,420 shares to 937,300 shares, valued at $37.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) by 509,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BRX shares while 73 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 287.58 million shares or 4.18% more from 276.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,393 were reported by Wetherby Asset Incorporated. 5.28M are held by Renaissance Technology Ltd. Citadel Limited Liability Company reported 828,172 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Co reported 16,350 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.02% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) or 52,612 shares. Regions Financial holds 0% or 64 shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.37% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). 10,880 were reported by Ibm Retirement Fund. 2.22M are owned by Duff Phelps Invest Mngmt Communication. 10,082 were accumulated by Strategic Global Ltd Llc. Putnam Ltd Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 494,536 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 69,636 shares. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) has 0% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).