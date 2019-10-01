Brixmor Property G (BRX) Holding Maintained by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co; Joho Capital Has Decreased Hexcel New (HXL) Stake by $16.40 Million; Share Price Rose

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 48.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 205,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The hedge fund held 218,053 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.64M, down from 423,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.99% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $77.21. About 427,148 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 28/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $74 TARGET PRICE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Hexcel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HXL); 23/04/2018 – REG-Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees Record Sales in Latest Quarter; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.03; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Accrual Basis Cap Expenditures of $270M-$290M; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Had $212 Million Remaining Under Authorized Share Repurchase Program as of March 31

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Brixmor Property G (BRX) by 25.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 564,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% . The institutional investor held 2.79M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.87 million, up from 2.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Brixmor Property G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.07. About 408,354 shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 9.52% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold HXL shares while 119 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 73.33 million shares or 1.08% more from 72.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & Co accumulated 30 shares or 0% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 21,289 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Company invested in 0.53% or 81,875 shares. Kames Capital Public Ltd Liability holds 401,631 shares. Da Davidson And Comm stated it has 0.04% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Blair William Il invested in 12,425 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com has invested 0.11% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). United Kingdom-based Trinity Street Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 7.41% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Us Natl Bank De stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md owns 810,248 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Essex Inv Management Ltd Co holds 0.05% or 4,308 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 73,440 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 3,302 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 668 shares. Smithfield Trust Co owns 1,377 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HXL’s profit will be $75.72 million for 21.69 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.32% negative EPS growth.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $7.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orix Corp (NYSE:IX) by 46,538 shares to 28,014 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) by 45,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $138,750 activity.