Brixmor Ppty Group (BRX) Shareholder Menta Capital Has Boosted Position by $853,200 as Valuation Rose; Hartline Investment Has Upped Its Stake in Microsoft Com (MSFT) by $392,535

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 3,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 111,044 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.10 million, up from 107,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $133.98. About 25.17 million shares traded or 3.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 29/04/2018 – Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics; 19/04/2018 – Diffeo Announces Availability of Collaborative Intelligence for Microsoft Exchange and Windows Shared Drives; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (BRX) by 206.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 47,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% . The hedge fund held 70,353 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 22,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $18.34. About 3.86 million shares traded or 43.15% up from the average. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 9.52% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 14/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Brixmor at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Rev $317.2M; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 51C, EST. 51C; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR AFFIRMING PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED NAREIT FFO/SHR FOR 2018

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wesbanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 11,150 shares to 7,144 shares, valued at $284,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 6,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Mgm Growth Pptys Llc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BRX shares while 73 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 287.58 million shares or 4.18% more from 276.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.