Brixmor Ppty Group (BRX) Shareholder Global Endowment Management LP Has Decreased Holding by $435,600 as Stock Rose; Immunomedics (IMMU) Holder Dafna Capital Management Trimmed Position by $1.47 Million as Market Value Declined

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (BRX) by 32.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 24,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% . The institutional investor held 50,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $924,000, down from 74,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $18.06. About 2.15M shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 9.52% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Brixmor at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q EPS 20c; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Rev $317.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brixmor Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRX); 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Net $61M; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q REV. $317.2M, EST. $315.0M; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR AFFIRMING PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED NAREIT FFO/SHR FOR 2018; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 51C, EST. 51C; 26/03/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Brixmor Property, Cuts Goodyear

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 93.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 77,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.34% . The hedge fund held 5,052 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97,000, down from 82,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $13.16. About 1.84M shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 34.91% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 09/04/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS NAMES IANNONE HEAD OF R&D, CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – Immunomedics 3Q Loss/Shr 21c; 25/04/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Oral Presentation of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Hormone Receptor-Positive (HR+) Metastatic Breast Cancer (; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO THE U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION; 09/05/2018 – Immunomedics 3Q Loss $35.5M; 09/04/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS APPOINTS DR. ROBERT IANNONE HEAD OF RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT AND CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer; 21/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Submits Biologics License Application For Sacituzumab Govitecan To The U.S. Food and Drug Administration; 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC IMMU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $20; 12/04/2018 – Immunomedics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $138,750 activity.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46 billion and $707.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 166,200 shares to 182,090 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 94,194 shares in the quarter, for a total of 332,553 shares, and has risen its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BRX shares while 73 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 287.58 million shares or 4.18% more from 276.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invs Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 16,350 shares. Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 3.14M shares. Parkside Fin Retail Bank Tru holds 46 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 486,614 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.01% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). New York-based Lazard Asset has invested 0.09% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). 13,894 were reported by Amica Retiree Med Trust. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Systematic Fin Limited Partnership accumulated 78,325 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 0.03% or 388,751 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Company stated it has 32,328 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Veritable Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Manufacturers Life The has 486,907 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.05 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 118,945 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $231.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc by 691,677 shares to 757,177 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Galapagos Nv by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,609 shares, and has risen its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $43.69 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by BALL BRYAN, worth $66,750 on Thursday, June 20.