Brixmor Ppty Group (BRX) Holder Centerbridge Partners LP Trimmed Position by $10.28 Million; Stag Indl (STAG) Shareholder Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Has Cut Position by $1.29 Million

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (BRX) by 36.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 571,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% . The hedge fund held 998,392 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.34 million, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.25. About 1.99M shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 9.52% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Brixmor Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRX); 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Net $61M; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q REV. $317.2M, EST. $315.0M; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Brixmor at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences; 26/03/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Brixmor Property, Cuts Goodyear; 20/03/2018 – SHOPONE APPOINTS KEITH L. HORN AND BARRY LEFKOWITZ TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR AFFIRMING PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED NAREIT FFO/SHR FOR 2018; 13/03/2018 Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in Stag Indl Inc (STAG) by 33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 44,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 90,513 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, down from 135,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Stag Indl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $29.09. About 491,626 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q Rev $83.3M; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Bd of Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ STAG Industrial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAG); 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF $75 MLN OF 4.10% NOTES WITH A SEVEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2025, OTHERS; 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial Issuing $75M of 4.1% Notes Due 2025 and $100M of 4.27% Notes Due 2028; 06/03/2018 STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF $100 MLN OF 4.27% NOTES WITH A TEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2028

More notable recent Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Federal Realty upgraded, Brixmor cut by Deutsche Bank – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Brixmor Property to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Real Estate Conference – PRNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Acadia Realty, Federal Realty, Urban Edge rated new buy by Compass Point – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brixmor Property Group Prices Offering Of Senior Notes – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to report earnings on October, 28 after the close. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 11.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.42 per share. BRX’s profit will be $135.58M for 10.24 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Brixmor Property Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BRX shares while 73 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 287.58 million shares or 4.18% more from 276.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.14 million are owned by Alliancebernstein Lp. Honeywell owns 98,770 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase reported 27.56M shares. 132,198 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. State Common Retirement Fund owns 553,500 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 214,439 shares. 577,096 are owned by California Public Employees Retirement. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 1.14M shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Ameriprise has 1.06M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Connable Office holds 13,099 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sei Invests Communications stated it has 167,334 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Etrade Cap Management Ltd invested 0.01% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa, France-based fund reported 359,213 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $138,750 activity.

Analysts await STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. STAG’s profit will be $58.46M for 15.81 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by STAG Industrial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold STAG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.34 million shares or 8.13% more from 90.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 76,482 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Com reported 340,532 shares stake. Doheny Asset Management Ca holds 63,350 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 97,800 shares. Aviance Cap Mngmt Limited, Florida-based fund reported 4,777 shares. Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 11,541 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0.01% or 90,419 shares. Sigma Planning has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 323,292 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa has invested 0% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 54,603 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 134,490 were accumulated by California Pub Employees Retirement Systems. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0% or 500 shares.