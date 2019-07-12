Brixmor Ppty Group (BRX) Holder Centerbridge Partners LP Has Cut Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Wabtec (WAB) Holding Raised by Harvey Investment Co Llc

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (BRX) by 36.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 571,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 998,392 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.34M, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.22. About 897,427 shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 25.62% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q REV. $317.2M, EST. $315.0M; 26/03/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Brixmor Property, Cuts Goodyear; 20/03/2018 – SHOPONE APPOINTS KEITH L. HORN AND BARRY LEFKOWITZ TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Brixmor at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR AFFIRMING PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED NAREIT FFO/SHR FOR 2018; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Rev $317.2M; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q FFO 51c/Shr

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corporation (WAB) by 29.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 56,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 245,341 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09M, up from 188,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $70.83. About 308,680 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC: TOO EARLY TO SAY IF GE MINING BUSINESS TO BE DIVESTED; 07/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.87, REV VIEW $4.19 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO ALSO COMPLETE SPIN-OFF OR SPLIT-OFF OF PORTION OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO GE SHAREHOLDERS; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORING MERGER OF TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF WABTEC, WITH SR UNSECURED AT Baa3, O; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – WABTEC CHAIRMAN, ALBERT J. NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 30/05/2018 – General Electric Company Reports 10.9 % Stake In Wabtec; 16/04/2018 – Wabtec Announces Earnings Release Date; 03/04/2018 – DOJ REQUIRES KNORR,WABTEC TO END PACTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR STAFF

Analysts await Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 7.84% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.51 per share. BRX’s profit will be $140.02 million for 9.69 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Brixmor Property Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BRX shares while 73 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 287.58 million shares or 4.18% more from 276.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Associates Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 65,012 shares. Riverhead Management Limited holds 0.38% or 507,500 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 0.07% or 263,364 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,967 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 203,394 shares. Pnc Group Incorporated accumulated 5,845 shares or 0% of the stock. Lasalle Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). 15,712 are held by Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Co. State Street has 0.02% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 2,250 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Invesco has 801,778 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Co holds 69,636 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.03% or 93,714 shares. Strategic Advsrs Lc holds 10,082 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Company accumulated 151,808 shares.

More notable recent Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “5 Buy Ratings To Choose From, REIT Sector Bargains – Seeking Alpha” on October 24, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Brixmor Property Group Provides Update On Successful Execution Of 2018 Capital Recycling Objectives – PRNewswire” published on January 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividend Sensei’s Portfolio Update 55: Why I Love Stock Market Corrections – Seeking Alpha” on October 16, 2018. More interesting news about Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3 Ways To Protect Your Portfolio From The Next Stock Market Correction – Seeking Alpha” published on October 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brixmor Property Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pzena Invest Ltd has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Nomura holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 43,802 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0% or 132 shares. Quantitative Invest Ltd Com holds 17,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Company reported 266,965 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Scotia Incorporated reported 5,629 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest Prtn Incorporated owns 2,337 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Geode Management Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 3,073 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Inc Id has invested 1.56% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Fjarde Ap invested 0.05% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 272 shares. Shamrock Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 5 are held by Camarda Fincl Advsrs Llc.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Reasons GE Stock May Stall Out – Investorplace.com” on June 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Problem Is, GE Stock Is Just Unknowable Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Deeper Look At Wabtec – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Wabtec Corporation’s (NYSE:WAB) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Second Quarter Headwinds Temper Expectations For Rail – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75M and $582.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2,690 shares to 115,004 shares, valued at $21.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,875 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).