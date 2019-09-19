British Columbia Investment Management Upped Its Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Stake; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Limoneira Company (LMNR)

Among 2 analysts covering Limoneira Co – Common Stock (NASDAQ:LMNR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Limoneira Co – Common Stock has $3000 highest and $1800 lowest target. $24’s average target is 25.52% above currents $19.12 stock price. Limoneira Co – Common Stock had 3 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by Stephens. See Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) latest ratings:

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) stake by 233.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. British Columbia Investment Management Corp acquired 196,091 shares as Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)’s stock declined 24.51%. The British Columbia Investment Management Corp holds 280,184 shares with $6.43 million value, up from 84,093 last quarter. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp now has $7.56B valuation. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $18.06. About 3.27 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold Limoneira Company shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 8.29 million shares or 1.40% less from 8.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Kingdom-based Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) for 83,713 shares. Dimensional Fund L P accumulated 0% or 642,292 shares. First Wilshire Management Inc stated it has 0.84% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0% or 186 shares. Cortina Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.33% or 263,962 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 6,447 shares. 29,350 were accumulated by Advsrs Asset Mngmt. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0% or 4,296 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Bamco holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) for 325,000 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 16,300 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 275,000 shares.

Since June 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $9,850 activity. Teague Alex M bought $9,850 worth of stock or 500 shares.

More notable recent Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Is Carrying A Fair Bit Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Limoneira (LMNR) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q3 – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Limoneira (LMNR) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Will Limoneira’s Stock Rebound After Its Upcoming Earnings Report? – The Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Limoneira (LMNR) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

The stock decreased 3.53% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $19.12. About 30,200 shares traded. Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) has declined 23.21% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNR News: 10/04/2018 – Limoneira Announces Formation of Grupo Argentino; 08/03/2018 – Limoneira Co 1Q Rev $31.6M; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO LMNR.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.65 TO $0.75; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO LMNR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.32 TO $1.42; 10/04/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF GRUPO ARGENTINO, A COOPERATIVE ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN CO AND ARGENTINIAN CITRUS GROWERS AND PACKERS; 15/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mountain Province Diamonds, Limoneira, Arsanis, ExlService, Argo Group Internation; 28/03/2018 – Limoneira Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 Limoneira Co 1Q EPS 58c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Limoneira Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMNR); 08/03/2018 – Limoneira Co Raises 2018 View To EPS 65c-EPS 75c

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $339.82 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Lemon Operations, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It currently has negative earnings. The Lemon Operations segment grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers, as well as packs lemons grown by others.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adams Natural Resources Fund holds 0.45% or 113,400 shares. Paragon Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,000 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 189,182 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank holds 0.01% or 1,893 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The holds 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 59,684 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 8.20 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp reported 656 shares. Hartford Fincl Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.11% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 2.17 million shares. Whittier Tru Com holds 0% or 746 shares in its portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher has 0.44% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Cwm Limited Liability reported 839,721 shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 4,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There An Opportunity With Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s (NYSE:COG) 36% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Share Price Is Down 33% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $622,550 activity. $173,524 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares were bought by DELANEY PETER B. $122,303 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) was bought by BEST RHYS J. The insider DINGES DAN O bought 20,000 shares worth $326,723.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) stake by 14,494 shares to 450,668 valued at $20.24 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced The Stars Group stake by 111,153 shares and now owns 305,648 shares. Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas (NYSE:COG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas has $32 highest and $23 lowest target. $26.80’s average target is 48.39% above currents $18.06 stock price. Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo upgraded the shares of COG in report on Monday, July 8 to “Outperform” rating. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was upgraded by Tudor Pickering. Citigroup maintained Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) rating on Friday, August 2. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $2600 target. The stock of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24.