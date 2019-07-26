British Columbia Investment Management Trimmed Stake in Targa Res (TRGP) by $569,285; Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined While Shoker Investment Counsel Has Lowered by $633,222 Its Holding

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,189 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, down from 6,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $345.29. About 2.54M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: #BREAKING: Cuban media: Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti; 10/05/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER COMMERCIAL AVIATION DEAL DELAYED BY TALKS OVER HOW TO BREAK UP BRAZILIAN PLANEMAKER; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Will Provide Spare Parts to U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Depots for F/A-18 Maintenance; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 01/05/2018 – The acquisition announcement comes a week after Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said the company’s growth in services could be complemented by strategic acquisitions; 25/04/2018 – BOEING STARTS QUARTERLY EARNINGS CALL; 11/04/2018 – Boeing joins $37 million investment in British rocket firm Reaction Engines; 06/03/2018 – RYANAIR RYA.l CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO EXERCISE “PRETTY MUCH ALL” OF THE 737 MAX BUYING OPTIONS; 07/03/2018 – GM, Boeing and other big metals users drop after Cohn departure; 21/05/2018 – Zunum is backed by venture arms of Boeing and JetBlue

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 18.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 13,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 62,577 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, down from 76,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.91. About 423,912 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – HAS EXECUTED SERIES OF AGREEMENTS WITH TARGA RE; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE; 03/04/2018 – KP Engineering Announces Completion of Cryogenic Gas Plant for Targa Re; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Targa Resources $750M Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB-‘; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million on Friday, February 8. On Monday, February 4 the insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M. 12,637 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Ltd has 0.48% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 10,316 shares. Arcadia Inv Corp Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 100 shares. Bessemer Gru Incorporated reported 114,654 shares. Bbr Prns Ltd Company stated it has 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 5,883 were accumulated by Dorsey Wright Associates. Amer Asset Mngmt owns 2,117 shares. Contravisory Inv Mngmt Incorporated invested in 148 shares. Rmb Lc accumulated 0.09% or 8,945 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 261,138 shares. 16,771 are held by First Citizens Bankshares Com. Johnson Finance Group has 0.11% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,111 shares. Invesco stated it has 875,114 shares. Anchor Capital Limited Co holds 775 shares. Minneapolis Management Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 33,810 shares. Moreover, Truepoint Inc has 0.04% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,154 shares.

Analysts await Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.28 EPS, down 180.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Targa Resources Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited holds 0.01% or 12,726 shares. Advisory Serv Networks Ltd holds 0.01% or 3,686 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com owns 85,083 shares. Principal Incorporated accumulated 0.08% or 2.16 million shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Roanoke Asset Management Ny reported 7,052 shares. Sit Investment Associate holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 76,000 shares. Cipher Capital Lp owns 90,065 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 58,916 shares. Metropolitan Life Co accumulated 0.01% or 18,737 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.01% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) or 651,953 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 2,000 shares. Rmb Cap Management Ltd Llc stated it has 9,013 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Quantbot Technologies LP has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 737 shares.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 65,450 shares to 104,028 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 35,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).