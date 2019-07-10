British Columbia Investment Management Trimmed Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake by $6.30 Million as Shares Rose; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Rose, Holder Altimeter Capital Management LP Lowered Stake

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 98,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,779 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 182,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $31.15. About 1.98M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 75.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.25 million, down from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $991.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $25.89 during the last trading session, reaching $2014.19. About 1.72 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin could send tourists to space this year; 04/04/2018 – Zadara Expands Enterprise Storage-as-a-Service Coverage in Paris, Teaming With Amazon Web Services and Equinix; 13/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Amazon Recalls Portable Power Banks Due to Fire and Chemical Burn Hazards (Recall Alert); 01/05/2018 – SABRE REPORTS STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 02/05/2018 – Sangam Iyer: AMAZON MAKES FORMAL OFFER TO BUY 60% STAKE IN FLIPKART – CNBC-TV18, CITING SOURCES– RTRS $AMZN #Flipkart; 18/04/2018 – Amazon: Exceeded 100 Million Paid Prime Members Globally in 2017; 12/04/2018 – Trump, Having Denounced Amazon’s Shipping Deal, Orders Review of Postal Service; 15/05/2018 – VIKING REDUCED AMZN, ECA, NTES, NFLX, V IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Walmart, Big Retail Chains Ride U.S. Economy as They Battle Amazon; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: Trump is wrong about Amazon on all counts

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Auxier Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Leavell Inv invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Gam Holdg Ag holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 18,242 shares. Spinnaker Tru holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 4,292 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 3,684 shares. 1.26M are held by Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Liability Corporation. Iberiabank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 3,884 shares. Baxter Bros holds 13,949 shares. Va holds 195,971 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 72,769 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.06% stake. Cwm stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Pacific Global Mgmt invested 0.12% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Hendershot Invests reported 107,219 shares. Guggenheim Limited Com has invested 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 177,049 shares to 349,490 shares, valued at $11.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 9,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $3.57 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 the insider LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J sold $302,550. Hein LeLand J also sold $2.49M worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Tuesday, February 12. 2,500 shares valued at $150,000 were sold by DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN on Tuesday, January 29.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutanix Inc by 1.80 million shares to 2.10 million shares, valued at $79.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elastic Nv by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

