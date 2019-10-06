British Columbia Investment Management Stake in Workday (WDAY) Has Boosted by $2.49 Million; As Commercial Metals Co (CMC) Stock Rose, Dean Investment Associates Has Trimmed Its Position by $3.26 Million

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) by 54.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 191,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% . The institutional investor held 158,605 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.83M, down from 350,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Commercial Metals Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.64. About 1.07 million shares traded. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has declined 22.07% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CMC News: 18/03/2018 – XU QILIANG, ZHANG YOUXIA ENDORSED AS CMC VICE CHAIRMEN: XINHUA; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys Into Commercial Metals; 07/05/2018 – CMC Reports Parent Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 29/03/2018 – CMC Sees 2H18 Operating Income Significantly Above Prior Year; 29/05/2018 – MEDIWOUND – FDA AGREED TO RELY ON EXISTING CMC INFORMATION ALREADY AVAILABLE FOR NEXOBRID BY WAY OF CROSS-REFERENCE TO EXISTING NEXOBRID IND FOR BURNS; 15/05/2018 – 2018 CMC Annual Conference Takes On Corporate Diversity & Cultural Models Of Success; 13/04/2018 – Alphamab’s Novel Her-2 Bispecific Antibody KN026 Gains IND Approval in China; CMC Validation of Its Proprietary Bispecific Platform; 12/04/2018 – New CMC Study Shows Digital Behavior is Powered by Culture Across All Demographic Segments; 16/03/2018 – Commercial Metals May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos; 24/05/2018 – CMC Announces HispanicAd Culture Account Planning Excellence (CAPE) Award Winners

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 29.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 12,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 52,803 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.86 million, up from 40,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $173.88. About 1.53M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Analysts await Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 43.14% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.51 per share. CMC’s profit will be $83.97M for 6.04 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Commercial Metals Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.96% EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity.

