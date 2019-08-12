British Columbia Investment Management Stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Decreased by $466,641; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Tcw Group Has Lowered by $13.13 Million Its Stake

Tcw Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc sold 112,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 597,869 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.51M, down from 710,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $135.32. About 11.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas; 14/03/2018 – Crestron Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100; 16/05/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft said the deal meant it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 13.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 7,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 46,917 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 54,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $44.07. About 1.63M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 06/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SSNC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – OTHER PARTY IS SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – TRANSACTION IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL OR MAY; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Says No Terms of Any Offer Have Been Discussed; 16/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – SS&C CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS HAD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS WITH FIDESSA REGARDING SS&C’S INTEREST IN FIDESSA

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 32,308 shares to 106,819 shares, valued at $5.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 8,053 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Chemours Co.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SS&C Eze Eclipse Gains Momentum – PRNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Jumps: Stock Rises 6.3% – Nasdaq” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 831,958 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.07% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Moreover, Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.55% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 425,660 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 54,569 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 433,553 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Macquarie Ltd has 0.03% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 287,817 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 0.2% or 835,955 shares. Zacks Investment Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 40,219 shares. 381,174 are held by Banbury Partners Ltd Liability. Kbc Grp Nv invested in 0.21% or 391,146 shares. Amp Capital Ltd holds 0.02% or 52,476 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 132,303 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 1,900 shares. Petrus Lta holds 3,897 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kemper Master Retirement Trust owns 5.33% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 71,200 shares. Poplar Forest Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 6.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 79,386 shares. Waratah Advsrs Limited accumulated 1.29% or 103,888 shares. James Inv Rech has invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 45,482 shares. Regal Investment Limited has 68,944 shares. Cim Ltd Liability Com has 4,634 shares. Winslow Cap Ltd Llc holds 7.12% or 11.15M shares. Sandler Capital Mngmt has 2.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 220,479 shares. American Trust Advsrs Lc stated it has 2.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hendershot Investments Incorporated owns 42,396 shares or 1.71% of their US portfolio. Bridgeway Mngmt accumulated 1.09% or 744,695 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 2.17% or 159,250 shares. B And T Cap Management Dba Alpha Cap Management owns 1.27% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 27,301 shares.