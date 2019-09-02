British Columbia Investment Management Raised Its Stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by $2.24 Million as Stock Value Declined; Country Club Trust Company Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 4,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 162,592 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.18 million, down from 167,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 204.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 124,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 185,544 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 60,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 2.16M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – NO CASH WILL BE EXCHANGED BETWEEN PARTIES AS PART OF DEAL; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS BEGINNING IN 2019; 09/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Honda for Sustainability Leadership; 24/04/2018 – General Motors Recognizes Goodyear for Performance, Quality and Innovation; 15/03/2018 – TechFlashATL: SCOOP: Goodyear scouts #BangaloreoftheSouth™ for 40K square feet operations center; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 Atlanta Bus Chrn: Goodyear picks Atlanta for an ‘operations support’ center (Video); 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: New Distribution Co to Complement Both Cos’ Networks of Existing Distributors; 06/04/2018 – GT: Actually Goodyear chemical plant. – ! $GT; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS DEALER TIRE RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 7,381 shares to 62,482 shares, valued at $17.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 2,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life stated it has 2.95% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pitcairn owns 84,130 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 6,665 shares. Columbus Hill Management Ltd Partnership owns 253,403 shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Capital Lp owns 66,054 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Cooperman Leon G holds 1.77% or 245,705 shares in its portfolio. Welch Forbes Limited Com owns 914,963 shares. Johnson Counsel invested in 637,684 shares. First Long Island Investors Ltd Company has 334,310 shares. 18,303 are owned by Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Company. Mcgowan Gru Asset Management invested in 5,226 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Eqis Mgmt accumulated 40,366 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Carderock Cap Management Inc has 2.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 45,373 shares. Private Wealth invested in 38,690 shares or 1.7% of the stock. Montag A & Assoc has 1.99% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 10,893 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 45,921 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 20,773 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 1.20 million shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Company reported 594,462 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 178 shares. Amp Cap Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 175,297 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated Ltd invested in 0% or 81,800 shares. Mariner Lc reported 32,124 shares stake. Hanson & Doremus Investment Mgmt reported 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Guggenheim Ltd Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 119,687 shares. Globeflex LP holds 0.09% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) or 23,306 shares. First Interstate Bancorp has invested 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Limited holds 0.02% or 51,542 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 230,850 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 27,350 shares to 33,859 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 11,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,886 shares, and cut its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR).