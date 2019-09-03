British Columbia Investment Management Raised Its Holding in Ingredion (INGR) by $3.49 Million; As Thermo Fisher Scientificinc (TMO) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Renaissance Investment Group Cut Its Holding by $653,016

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientificinc (TMO) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 2,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 40,610 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12 million, down from 43,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientificinc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $283.53. About 1.50M shares traded or 2.58% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 207.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 37,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 55,020 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21 million, up from 17,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $78.23. About 553,962 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 21/03/2018 INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.90 TO $8.20; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 Cash From Operations $830M to $880M; 09/05/2018 – Ingredion Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 16; 30/05/2018 – SweeGen and lngredion bring non-GMO Reb M to Colombia; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ingredion To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 – Ingredion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,469 MLN, UP 1 PCT

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97M and $245.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (NYSE:IBM) by 2,500 shares to 9,165 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 24.61 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 130,066 shares to 242,022 shares, valued at $10.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 32,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,046 shares, and cut its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold INGR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 57.75 million shares or 6.04% less from 61.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.