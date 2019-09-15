British Columbia Investment Management Raised Its Bunge Limited (BG) Stake by $2.64 Million; Shares Rose; As Msc Industrial Direct Co. (MSM) Market Value Declined, Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Decreased by $925,000 Its Position

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 125.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 48,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 86,497 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.82 million, up from 38,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $56.83. About 1.67M shares traded or 54.25% up from the average. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 05/03/2018 – Investor Continental Grain Is Set to Pressure Bunge to Sell Itself; 05/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 5; 16/05/2018 – U.S. COULD SHIP SOYBEANS TO SOUTH AMERICA IN LATE SUMMER: BUNGE; 02/05/2018 – Bunge: Competitiveness Program on Track to Generate $100M Savings in 2018; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – APPROVED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S REGULAR QUARTERLY COMMON SHARE CASH DIVIDEND, FROM $0.46 TO $0.50 PER SHARE; 29/03/2018 – CORBION NV CORB.AS – CORBION AND BUNGE ARE 50.1%/49.9% PARTNERS IN SB RENEWABLE OILS; 01/04/2018 – Bus World (PH): Bunge struggles to sell sugar trading operation; 07/03/2018 – Doubts cast on economics of Bunge/ADM tie-up; 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYSSELINA YANG, FORMERLY GLOBAL HEAD OF GRAINS AND OILSEEDS, NAMED COO; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LIMITED BOOSTS QTRLY DIV ON SHRS, DECLARES DIVIDENDS ON P

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Msc Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) by 51.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 11,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $861,000, down from 24,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Msc Industrial Direct Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $72.22. About 567,194 shares traded or 18.07% up from the average. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 100 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 40.83 million shares or 1.40% less from 41.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.41% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 45,200 shares. First Citizens Bank & Trust Trust Communications holds 0.05% or 5,346 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 71,111 shares. 9,542 are held by Dupont Capital Mngmt. 37,887 are held by Natixis. Van Eck Assoc reported 97 shares stake. Country Trust Retail Bank invested in 0% or 50 shares. Denali Ltd Co holds 12,300 shares. Trexquant Invest LP invested 0.09% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 5,825 shares. Panagora Asset Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,572 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 123,589 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System owns 7,926 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $264.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 49,100 shares to 130,700 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 14,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL).

Analysts await MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, down 3.10% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MSM’s profit will be $69.01M for 14.44 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 13,313 shares to 55,603 shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 71,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,090 shares, and cut its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $12.93 million activity. The insider CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought 160,000 shares worth $8.16M. 10,000 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $512,777 were bought by Zachman Brian. HECKMAN GREGORY A bought 38,588 shares worth $2.00 million. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Wednesday, May 22.