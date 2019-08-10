British Columbia Investment Management Position In Expedia Group (EXPE) Was Boosted; Equity Lifestyle Pptys (ELS) Holding Has Lifted by Aviva Plc

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 48.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 20,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 61,728 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35M, up from 41,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $128.92. About 1.13M shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 27/04/2018 – Expedia CEO on Growth Strategy, HomeAway and Bookings (Video); 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 26/03/2018 – Rubicon Certified as a Great Place to Work®; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO; 26/04/2018 – EU moves to regulate tech giants’ business practices; 31/05/2018 – Top Ford Executive Tapped for Key Speaking Role at Women in Automotive Conference; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 04/04/2018 – EXPEDIA- LEISURE, CORPORATE CUSTOMERS IN EUROPEAN MARKETS WON’T BE CHARGED DISTRIBUTION SURCHARGE LEVIED ON AIR FRANCE, HOP! FLIGHTS SOURCED THROUGH GDS; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP 1Q 2018 LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO 36C; 29/03/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds PayPal, Exits Expedia

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (ELS) by 557.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 46,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 55,045 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29 million, up from 8,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 562,320 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS); 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.02% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 23,751 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 6,502 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amica Mutual Ins holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 4,129 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 8,260 shares. Advisory Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.04% or 4,362 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.05% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Hartford Invest Mgmt holds 0.04% or 12,816 shares. Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.01% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 797,481 shares. Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.11% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Jpmorgan Chase & Communications stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Bankshares Of America Corporation De owns 1.82M shares. The Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Moreover, Franklin Res has 0.04% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 659,676 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 22,769 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 11,072 shares to 87,729 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 23,191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,915 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 80.77 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Investment Serv accumulated 1,916 shares. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 19,890 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.01% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested in 0.28% or 207,200 shares. Us Retail Bank De reported 7,426 shares. Duncker Streett &, a Missouri-based fund reported 66 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 300 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 9,647 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Renaissance Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) or 2,062 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 6,154 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 185,712 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 384,982 shares. Kbc Group Nv accumulated 9,969 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 1.22M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.