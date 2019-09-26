British Columbia Investment Management Position in Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Boosted as Stock Rose; Ruffer Llp Has Lowered Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Stake by $1.70 Million; Shares Declined

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl (CCI) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 3,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 81,156 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.58 million, up from 77,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $140.09. About 1.47 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 57.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 62,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 45,920 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27M, down from 108,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $26.69. About shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 04/05/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden; 13/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$47 FROM C$45; 20/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: WILL VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATED TO DISCLOSURE OF WATER-RELATED RISKS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED ON 27 APRIL; 29/05/2018 – Imperial Oil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Quarterly Dividend to C$0.19 From C$0.16; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.16; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Rev C$7.93B; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Net C$516M

Analysts await Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 32.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.75 per share. IMO’s profit will be $387.42M for 13.08 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Imperial Oil Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Drdgold Limited (NYSE:DRD) by 1.25M shares to 4.96M shares, valued at $15.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 594,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 615,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intrust Bank & Trust Na owns 0.06% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 2,008 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Limited Co reported 12 shares. 410,619 were accumulated by First Republic Mngmt. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs Inc invested in 140,159 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Nomura Hldgs invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Wellington Shields Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Maryland Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.16% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Moody State Bank Tru Division, a Texas-based fund reported 65,673 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt accumulated 89,751 shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership reported 49,430 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Gideon Capital Advisors reported 8,366 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 135,767 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Granite Invest Prns Limited Liability Company owns 169,751 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical Trust invested in 1,902 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 92,663 shares.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $11.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 288,355 shares to 229,392 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 33,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 917,061 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Design Sys (NASDAQ:CDNS).