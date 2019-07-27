British Columbia Investment Management Lowered Its Position in Crown Holdings (CCK) by $2.85 Million as Stock Value Rose; Cookson Peirce & Co Upped Its Holding in Vmware (VMW) by $905,760 as Market Value Rose

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 66.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 52,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,300 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 79,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $64.5. About 777,440 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 5,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 165,684 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.91M, up from 160,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $178.31. About 700,633 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 71.52% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.09% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 22/04/2018 – DJ VMware Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMW); 25/04/2018 – VMWARE SVP DHAWAN SAID TO BE NAMED CEO AT INSTART LOGIC; 01/05/2018 – Dell Technologies Accelerates Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Portfolio Growth; Simplifies Path to VMware-based Clouds; 17/05/2018 – DELL: PUBLIC OFFERING, COMBINATION WITH VMWARE STILL OPTIONS; 17/04/2018 – Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 19/03/2018 – T. Rowe Price Says It Would Be Against a Dell-VMware Merger — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – VMware Cloud on AWS Expands to Europe, Delivers Powerful New Capabilities for Migrating and Protecting Applications; 21/03/2018 – VentureBeat: In rumored reverse-merger with VMware, Dell casts itself as industry’s contrarian; 07/03/2018 – CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.90 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markel reported 0.04% stake. 12Th Street Asset Management Co Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 138,158 shares or 2% of its portfolio. 17,626 were accumulated by Cibc World. Legal & General Plc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). First Manhattan Communication invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Viking Global Ltd Partnership holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 2.03 million shares. Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Company has invested 0.13% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). North Star Inv Management Corporation holds 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) or 230 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 16,466 shares. Financial Architects Inc reported 0.15% stake. Cooke & Bieler Lp reported 2.21% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Utah Retirement has 24,392 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 695,740 shares. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.02% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 178,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 42,109 shares to 527,276 shares, valued at $59.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 6,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc.

