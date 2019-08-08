British Columbia Investment Management Lowered Its Holding in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) by $3.11 Million as Market Value Rose; Stifel Financial Has Upped Its Unilever Plc (UL) Holding by $1.13 Million

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 56.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 15,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 11,983 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41M, down from 27,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $5.59 during the last trading session, reaching $250.67. About 426,920 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500.

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp bought 19,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 667,895 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.58M, up from 648,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 456,020 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s move is not all about Brexit, but; 06/04/2018 – Polman has enhanced Unilever but Dutch move is a serious misjudgment; 08/05/2018 – Unilever PLC Starts Buy Back Scheme As Announced on April 19; 14/03/2018 – Unilever set to give up London HQ – Sky News; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – INTENDS TO SIMPLIFY FROM TWO LEGAL ENTITIES, N.V. AND PLC, INTO A SINGLE LEGAL ENTITY INCORPORATED IN NETHERLANDS; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER EXEC SAYS PRICING IN BRAZIL SHOULD PICK UP THIS YEAR; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER FINAL DIV/SHR 12 RUPEES; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Global Dividend Cuts Roche, Buys More Unilever; 15/03/2018 – Unilever denies HQ move from UK sparked by Brexit; 19/04/2018 – Unilever To Start a Share Buy-Back Program of Up to EUR6B in May

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 227,060 shares to 651,340 shares, valued at $32.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (ACWV) by 25,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,178 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transunion by 288,988 shares to 850,509 shares, valued at $56.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 80,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 515,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Westpac holds 4,697 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0.02% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 10,412 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 27,704 shares. 1,076 were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Rockland Tru Communication owns 71,517 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability invested in 2,475 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brown Advisory reported 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Moreover, Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 71,405 shares. Findlay Park Partners Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 838,067 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 257,699 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Capital Fund Management Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 2,233 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 76,846 shares.

