British Columbia Investment Management Lifted Synopsys (SNPS) Position by $572,416; Market Valuation Rose; Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Increased Sb Finl Group (SBFG) Position by $1.87 Million

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 18.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 4,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 29,026 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.74 million, up from 24,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $134.27. About 545,792 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.72, REV VIEW $2.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY EPS $1.66-EPS $1.76; 17/04/2018 – Synopsys Extends HAPS Prototyping Family with New Desktop Prototyping Solution; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys and Industry Technologists to Address the Path to 2-nm SoC Design; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with IC Compiler Il and RedHawk Analysis Fusion; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Accelerates Development of Renesas R-Car V3H SoC that Achieves Cutting-edge Computer Vision; 13/03/2018 – Synopsys Releases Enhanced Photonic Integrated Circuit Design Automation; 25/04/2018 – Security in DevOps Is Lagging Despite Advantages and Opportunities, According to New Study by 451 Research and Synopsys; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (SBFG) by 75.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 116,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.51% . The hedge fund held 270,860 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.46 million, up from 154,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Sb Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.36. About 2,660 shares traded. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has declined 18.50% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 09/05/2018 – JCSD Capital Buys New 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 14/05/2018 – FJ Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 15/05/2018 – Jacobs Asset Management Buys 2.6% of SB Financial Group Inc; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Buys 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 01/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Deploys State Bank GIVES Volunteer Initiative; 11/05/2018 – Banc Funds Company Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 08/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Ranked #72 on American Banker’s List of Top 200 Community Banks and Thrifts; 23/05/2018 – State Bank Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold SNPS shares while 155 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 131.71 million shares or 1.63% less from 133.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 623,349 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 2.27M shares. Peddock Cap Ltd has 2,983 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement has 0.17% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.02% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). The Texas-based Carlson Cap LP has invested 0.96% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Contravisory Inv Management Inc accumulated 2.98% or 59,969 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Martingale Asset Management LP holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 400,593 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp owns 2,328 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cwm Ltd stated it has 368 shares. Osterweis Cap owns 137,326 shares. Ironwood Finance Limited Company reported 0.01% stake. First Republic Inv Management reported 2,036 shares stake. Loomis Sayles & LP invested in 0.03% or 121,522 shares.

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synopsys, Google Cloud team on functional verification – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The SNPS Paradox: Analysts Bullish But Forecast -2.24% Fall – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Synopsys Enables First-Pass Silicon Success of High Performance NSITEXE Data Flow Processor-based SoC Test Chip for Autonomous Driving – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: ARCI, MTRX, SNPS – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Synopsys (SNPS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 36,602 shares to 472,803 shares, valued at $58.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 29,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,010 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 4 investors sold SBFG shares while 9 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 2.97 million shares or 0.39% more from 2.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jcsd Cap Limited Com has invested 2.3% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 112,565 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L reported 36,845 shares. Panagora Asset Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 922 shares. Stieven Advisors LP holds 0.8% or 270,860 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management has 30,544 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 226,657 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd, New York-based fund reported 12,201 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 8,456 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 90 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communications reported 2,500 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) or 33,931 shares. Fmr Ltd Co has invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Denali Lc stated it has 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG).

More notable recent SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 08, 2017 – Nasdaq” on February 07, 2017, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do You Like SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Brazil 2019 GDP growth forecasts fall for 14th week in a row -survey – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Judging Avnet, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AVT) ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SB Financial Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $559.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 16,600 shares to 116,124 shares, valued at $7.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trico Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 188,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,321 shares, and cut its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $68,888 activity. The insider HELBERG TOM R bought $6,198. Another trade for 300 shares valued at $4,835 was made by KLEIN MARK A on Wednesday, August 14. $8,040 worth of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) was bought by MARTIN WILLIAM G.