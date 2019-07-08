British Columbia Investment Management Lifted Its Electronic Arts (EA) Position; Change Finance U.S. Large Cap Fossil Fuel Free Etf (NYSEARCA:CHGX) Shorts Increased By 666.67%

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 17.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. British Columbia Investment Management Corp acquired 40,900 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 5.36%. The British Columbia Investment Management Corp holds 277,675 shares with $28.22 million value, up from 236,775 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $28.99B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $93.44. About 4.16 million shares traded or 8.67% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) stake by 25,818 shares to 64,214 valued at $4.45 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) stake by 16,213 shares and now owns 45,254 shares. Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) was reduced too.

Among 15 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Electronic Arts had 24 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, February 19. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, February 11 report. Robert W. Baird maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Monday, March 4. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $106 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 3 by M Partners. Piper Jaffray maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. Stephens maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, February 11 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, May 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington National Bank & Trust owns 100,972 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company accumulated 75,960 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Tuttle Tactical holds 0.95% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 46,746 shares. The Montana-based Davidson Invest Advisors has invested 0.93% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership has 0.39% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 26,299 shares. Jacobs And Ca owns 0.8% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 46,337 shares. Inv Services Incorporated Wi accumulated 8,706 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.05% or 2,037 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management reported 0.02% stake. New England Research Mgmt invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0.1% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 20 shares. Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 4,271 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 7.37% or 375,832 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc accumulated 41 shares or 0% of the stock.

