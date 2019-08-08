British Columbia Investment Management Lifted Cardinal Health (CAH) Stake; ALD INTL ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (ALLDF) Shorts Up By 1.11%

ALD INTL ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (OTCMKTS:ALLDF) had an increase of 1.11% in short interest. ALLDF’s SI was 2.26 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.11% from 2.24 million shares previously. It closed at $14.12 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) stake by 10.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. British Columbia Investment Management Corp acquired 16,286 shares as Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)’s stock declined 3.93%. The British Columbia Investment Management Corp holds 174,686 shares with $8.41 million value, up from 158,400 last quarter. Cardinal Health Inc now has $12.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.41% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.78. About 2.84 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Lowers Outook on Weak Performance — Earnings Review; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cites Updated View on Performance of Cordis; 27/03/2018 – SAHAJANAND MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH CORDIS, CARDINAL HEALTH’S INTERVENTIONAL VASCULAR BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject the Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 20/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Highlights Commitment To Gender Equity As Part Of Women’s History Month Celebrations; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 09/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY APPROVED A 3 PERCENT INCREASE IN CO’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.4624 PER SHARE TO $0.4763 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health missed profit expectations on supply chain issues and higher costs related to its Cordis medical device unit; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – THIRD-QUARTER REVENUE FOR PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT INCREASED 5 PERCENT TO $29.7 BLN

ALD S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides service leasing and vehicle fleet management services in France and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.98 billion. The Company’s services and products include full service leasing, fleet management, outsourcing solutions, and sale and lease back; fleet consultancy; tools and services for fleet managers and drivers; and maintenance, assistance, availability of a vehicle, and tire management services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in trading used cars and light commercial vehicles; and the retail sale of vehicles.

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cardinal Health Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of STG, TEVA, CAH and ABMD – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Cardinal Health, Inc. Investors (CAH) – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Cardinal Health, Inc. – CAH – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Cardinal Health, Dish Network and Global Payments – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) stake by 45,364 shares to 123,292 valued at $8.44M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) stake by 33,317 shares and now owns 117,094 shares. Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Bank has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Pub Sector Pension Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Mason Street Limited Company accumulated 42,516 shares. Td Asset Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 100,582 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 54,300 shares. James Rech Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 14,010 shares. Adage Prtnrs Group Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Dupont Management Corp holds 0.11% or 97,873 shares in its portfolio. National Pension Serv accumulated 0.07% or 380,951 shares. Department Mb Bancorp N A invested in 0% or 36 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 88 shares. Swiss Bancshares reported 994,448 shares stake. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability Co owns 67,674 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The owns 0.04% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 58,363 shares. Sei Invests Com holds 352,415 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.