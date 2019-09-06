British Columbia Investment Management Lifted American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Position; Mannatech (MTEX)’s Sentiment Is 1.75

Mannatech Inc (MTEX) investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.35, from 0.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 7 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 4 decreased and sold their equity positions in Mannatech Inc. The funds in our database now have: 373,396 shares, up from 370,305 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Mannatech Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 4 Increased: 6 New Position: 1.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) stake by 18.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. British Columbia Investment Management Corp acquired 6,404 shares as American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG)’s stock rose 0.85%. The British Columbia Investment Management Corp holds 40,563 shares with $3.90 million value, up from 34,159 last quarter. American Finl Group Inc Ohio now has $9.34B valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $103.83. About 383,233 shares traded or 8.57% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN FINANCIAL 1Q CORE OPER EPS $2.42, EST. $1.94; 02/05/2018 – AFG CONTRACT W/ VALUE OF NOK125M EX. VAT; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr; 02/05/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUE NOK 166 MLN EX VAT; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with Valuelnsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Protection+; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Services Companies; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40; 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 04/05/2018 – Bill Gates: The American financial aid system is failing students

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). 15,865 are held by Gulf Int Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 100,527 shares. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Pcl accumulated 292,264 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Ltd owns 5 shares. Wealthquest Corporation reported 14.29% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Keybank National Association Oh reported 8,735 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Company reported 7,521 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett And Lc reported 66,700 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 22,000 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Regions Corp owns 249 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 0.01% stake. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma reported 0% stake. Caxton Associate Limited Partnership stated it has 0.08% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) stake by 54,584 shares to 149,255 valued at $7.46M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) stake by 12,088 shares and now owns 27,174 shares. Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) was reduced too.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Mannatech, Incorporated for 20,017 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc owns 62,409 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Llc has 0% invested in the company for 44,698 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 78,008 shares.

The stock increased 0.50% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.23. About 1,644 shares traded. Mannatech, Incorporated (MTEX) has declined 13.06% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.06% the S&P500.