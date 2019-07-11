British Columbia Investment Management Increases Position in Sealed Air New (SEE); St Germain D J Co Upped Its Rayonier (RYN) Position

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 35,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 151,367 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97M, up from 115,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $43.24. About 622,905 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.37% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 23/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Names Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $205M; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.46, REV VIEW $4.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss $200.6M; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 Adjusted EPS View Due to Buybacks; 28/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Selects Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 53.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 216,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 623,883 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.67 million, up from 407,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $29.76. About 645,798 shares traded or 39.40% up from the average. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.80% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500.

More notable recent Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 64% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s (NYSE:PBH) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At Acorn International, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ATV) 4.5% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 29,586 shares to 59,587 shares, valued at $3.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 81,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,703 shares, and cut its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $918.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR) by 14,476 shares to 60,963 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sally Beauty Company (NYSE:SBH) by 24,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 326,818 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).