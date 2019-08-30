British Columbia Investment Management Increases Position in Hershey Co (HSY); Tikvah Management Has Lifted Qad (QADA) Position by $2.00 Million; Stock Price Declined

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Hershey Co (HSY) by 35.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 21,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 80,998 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.30M, up from 59,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Hershey Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $158.86. About 308,886 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 03/05/2018 – The Hershey Company Announces Offering of Notes Due 2020, Notes Due 2021 and Notes Due 2023; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hershey Co’s Proposed Sr Unsecured Notes; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY CO. REPORTS OFFERING OF NOTES DUE 2020, NOTES DUE 2021; 20/03/2018 – A Decade of Madness: REESE’S and NCAA® Celebrate 10 Years of Teamwork and REESE’S College All-Star Game; 03/04/2018 – Hershey Announces Cocoa For Good, the Company’s Half-Billion Dollar Sustainable Cocoa Strategy; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N – ANTICIPATE SECOND QUARTER NET SALES WILL BE PRESSURED VERSUS THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2017- CFO; 25/05/2018 – The Hershey Company Teams Up With Hershey Native & Soccer Phenom Christian Pulisic; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $5.33 TO $5.43; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hershey Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSY); 17/05/2018 – HSY BOOSTING PRODUCTION FOR HERSHEY’S, REESE’S & KIT KAT BRANDS

Tikvah Management Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tikvah Management Llc bought 46,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.22M, up from 980,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tikvah Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $752.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $40.08. About 17,383 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 04/04/2018 – QAD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 QAD INC QADA.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $328 MLN TO $332 MLN; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS A SHARE $0.28; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Rev $80.8M; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS B SHARE $0.23; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. Sees FY19 Rev $328M-$332M; 11/04/2018 – QAD Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.072 Per Class A Share And $0.06 Per Class B Share; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE INCREASED 40 PCT, NOW ACCOUNTS FOR ONE-QUARTER OF TOTAL REVENUE; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC QADA.O FY2019 REV VIEW $330.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 28c

Tikvah Management Llc, which manages about $301.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 69,070 shares to 104,047 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 47 investors sold HSY shares while 182 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 107.36 million shares or 0.42% less from 107.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capwealth Advsr Limited holds 0.88% or 50,116 shares in its portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers stated it has 0% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Johnson Group Inc Inc holds 0.01% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) or 950 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 347,929 shares. Van Eck Assocs owns 241,198 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Metropolitan Life Company New York stated it has 39,072 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Med holds 1,038 shares. Moreover, Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Company has 0.19% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 4,855 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Bartlett & Ltd Liability holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 63,413 shares. Convergence Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 0.38% stake. Rampart Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2,319 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pggm Invests reported 0.3% stake. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 1.11M shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $268.33 million activity. 3,100 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) shares with value of $490,970 were sold by HERSHEY TRUST CO.

