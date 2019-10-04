British Columbia Investment Management Increases Position in Cheniere Energy (LNG); Vigilant Capital Management Holding in Biogen (BIIB) Has Cut by $9.26 Million as Shares Rose

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 6,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 65,997 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.52 million, up from 59,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $62.03. About 398,532 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Receives Merger Proposal from Cheniere Energy, Inc; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE; 21/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 21 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SEES GLOBAL LNG DEMAND SHORTFALL CLOSER TO 2021, 2022

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc. (BIIB) by 99.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 39,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 161 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38,000, down from 39,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $223.83. About 541,830 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen and the badly needed gene therapy acquisition that got away; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN & IONIS EXPAND STRATEGIC PACT TO DEVELOP DRUG CANDIDATES; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q EPS $5.54; 25/05/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Up 1%; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: SHINE DATA ILLUSTRATES SPINRAZA’S LONGER-TERM BENEFITS; 17/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: Biogen, Shire called out by @US_FDA for `gaming’ generic access rule

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 47,546 shares to 59,835 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 63,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 309,010 shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beech Hill Advsrs invested in 3,500 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems owns 43,934 shares. 150,000 are held by Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Teacher Retirement Of Texas stated it has 241,867 shares. Invesco owns 1.12M shares. 59,646 are held by Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Company. First Interstate Retail Bank invested in 6,779 shares. Andra Ap invested in 0.1% or 49,500 shares. Hm Payson & holds 0% or 200 shares. Zimmer Prtn LP holds 1.12% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 1.55M shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 200 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 205,559 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Lc has 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $748.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard In Com (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 15,375 shares to 192,389 shares, valued at $9.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,665 shares, and has risen its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.