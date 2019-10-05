British Columbia Investment Management Increases Holding in Abiomed (ABMD); As Icon Plc (ICLR) Market Value Rose, Strategic Global Advisors Upped Its Holding by $2.11 Million

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 102.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 18,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% . The institutional investor held 35,669 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.29M, up from 17,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $169.25. About 442,484 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q Net $36.8M; 30/03/2018 – ABIOMED TO NAME NEW CFO TODD A. TRAPP; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED SEES 2019 GAAP OP. MARGIN 28% TO 30%; 03/04/2018 – OPSENS’ TECHNOLOGY GRANTED FDA APPROVAL IN ABIOMED’S IMPELLA CARDIAC PUMP®; 23/04/2018 – DJ ABIOMED Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABMD); 05/04/2018 – ABIOMED ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5(TM) AND FIRST PATIENT TREATED AT UNIVERSITY HEART CENTER HAMBURG; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q EPS 80c; 14/05/2018 – Winslow Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in Abiomed; 04/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for lmpella 5.5™ and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center Hamburg; 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for lmpella CP® with SmartAssist™ and Optical Sensor

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 13,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 188,889 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.08M, up from 175,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $147.86. About 269,649 shares traded or 26.96% up from the average. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 09/05/2018 – ICON Sponsors Industry-Wide Clinical Trials Survey to Support Transforming Trials Initiative; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q EPS $1.42; 03/04/2018 – ICON Announces Launch of Government and Public Health Solutions to Support Global Public Health; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.44, EST. $1.42; 14/03/2018 – Icon at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 06/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q NET REV. $620.1M; 14/05/2018 – ICON CLINICAL RESEARCH PARTNERSHIP W/ DUPAGE MEDICAL GROUP

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87 million and $469.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 69,598 shares to 6,151 shares, valued at $337,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 535,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,712 shares, and cut its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold ABMD shares while 143 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 39.44 million shares or 5.18% more from 37.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Exane Derivatives holds 236 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Management has invested 0.9% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). 50,070 were accumulated by Sei Invs. Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 19 shares. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards And Com has invested 0% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Raymond James Fincl Advsrs reported 0.01% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Malaga Cove Capital Limited Company holds 0.51% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) or 3,065 shares. 35,403 are held by United Automobile Association. 59,270 were accumulated by Jennison Assoc Limited Co. Korea Inv Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Raymond James Assocs accumulated 37,711 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tompkins Fincl Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 150 shares. 29,103 are owned by Td Asset Mgmt. World Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 2,922 shares. Vanguard Gp has invested 0.05% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $11.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) by 87,118 shares to 238,468 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Godaddy Inc by 77,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,289 shares, and cut its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).