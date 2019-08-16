British Columbia Investment Management Holds Stake in Cbs New (CBS); As Centene Del (CNC) Shares Rose, Aldebaran Financial Has Upped Holding

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 21,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 43,140 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 3.26M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 14,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 169,513 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.06M, up from 155,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $43.8. About 3.74 million shares traded or 46.59% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 30/05/2018 – CBS News: Amazon bans customers with too many returns; 17/05/2018 – CBS DIV PAYMENT IS SUBJECT TO DELAWARE COURT APPROVAL; 15/03/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told CBS the kingdom would pursue a nuclear weapon if its regional rival Iran obtains one; 04/04/2018 – VIACOM PREPARING COUNTER PROPOSAL TO CBS TO ASK FOR MORE THAN 0.62 CBS SHARES FOR EVERY VIACOM SHARE; 25/04/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast’s Sky Bid; CBS-Viacom Deal Teeters on Bob Bakish Role; Mark Read Wants WPP CEO Job; 23/03/2018 – Viacom’s Hidden Charms May Tempt CBS — Heard on the Street; 16/05/2018 – NAI HAS CONTROLLING VOTES ON CBS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 17/05/2018 – CBS to challenge National Amusements’ move to change bylaws; 16/05/2018 – JUDGE SAYS SHARI REDSTONE CAN’T ACT ON CBS BEFORE THURSDAY; 09/04/2018 – Hemp, Inc. Provides CBS Behind-The-Scenes Access to the Largest Hemp Processing Mill in the Western Hemisphere

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Centene to expand presence in health insurance exchange in 10 states – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Centene’s (NYSE:CNC) Shareholders Feel About Its 162% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Centene (CNC) Announces 2020 Health Insurance Marketplace Expansion – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59 million and $142.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,484 shares to 28,237 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 6,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,375 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Ltd Company reported 48,000 shares stake. Avalon Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 6,302 shares stake. First Allied Advisory Serv Incorporated owns 5,159 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 0.06% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 12,402 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 27,688 shares stake. Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Sivik Glob Healthcare Limited holds 1.57% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 80,000 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs Limited reported 2,640 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 155,776 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nordea Invest Management has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Brookstone Capital Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 6,865 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Lc owns 70,717 shares. South State holds 0.14% or 26,107 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 20 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp has 2,287 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 11,006 shares to 37,090 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 20,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,378 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).