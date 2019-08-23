British Columbia Investment Management Holds Position in Tiffany & Co New (TIF); Fort Point Capital Partners Upped Its Stake in Chevron New (CVX) by $401,964 as Market Value Rose

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 23.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 3,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 17,221 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 13,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $117.73. About 3.62M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 06:50 PM; 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 30/05/2018 – Chevron Reports Strong Performance at Annual Stockholders Meeting; 28/05/2018 – CHEVRON RESTORES PRODUCTION ON BLIND FAITH, PETRONIUS OFFSHORE PLATFORMS AFTER STORM ALBERTO; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 05/03/2018 – Sharenet: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RESOURCES – DEAL INCLUDES CHEVRON’S NON-OPERATED WORKING INTERESTS RANGING BETWEEN 20% TO 22% IN DIFFERENT HORIZONS WITHIN ELK HILLS FIELD; 19/04/2018 – Oil major Total will not give up on Venezuela, says Total CEO; 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Focusing on Cutting Costs, Delivering Production Growth From Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG Projects in Australia

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 124.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 46,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 83,927 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.86 million, up from 37,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $85.34. About 2.01M shares traded or 19.23% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice President and Senior Legal; 25/05/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S PRESIDENT BIO WANTS REVIEW OF MINING LICENSES – GOVT SPOKESMAN; 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the so-called Tiffany Network and $VIAB; 04/04/2018 – Tiffany Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Blazes 16% Higher – Will It Fizzle?; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ON A CONSTANT-EXCHANGE-RATE BASIS, QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET SALES ROSE 6% AND COMPARABLE STORE SALES WERE 1% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR; 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the Tiffany Network and $VIAB; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Reports Fiscal 2017 Results; 26/04/2018 – Variety: Kronicle Media, Rebel Maverick to Develop Upcoming Book `Tiffany Sly Lives Here Now’ for TV; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co reported a 8.5 percent rise in quarterly sales, boosted by strong demand for its high-end silver and gold fashion jewelry during the holiday shopping season

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 23,582 shares to 100,526 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 5,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,856 shares, and cut its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $228.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,268 shares to 10,213 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 5,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,132 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

