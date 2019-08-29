British Columbia Investment Management Holding in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Increased as Market Valuation Declined; Kdi Capital Partners Stake In Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Was Lifted

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 105.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 72,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 141,437 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77 million, up from 68,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $48.89. About 1.78 million shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment; 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings; 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 20.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 9,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 58,082 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.36 million, up from 48,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $231.15. About 2.97M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Envision Healthcare: In Arbitration With a UnitedHealth Group Unit, Alleges United Breached Medical Group Participation Agreement; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 24,012 shares to 93,312 shares, valued at $8.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 20,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 444,548 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $283.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 6,329 shares to 31,891 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 4,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,675 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).