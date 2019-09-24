British Columbia Investment Management Holding in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Lifted by $430,661; Prologis Reit (PLD) Holder Bourgeon Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $2.63 Million

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc. Reit (PLD) by 47.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 32,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The hedge fund held 36,305 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91M, down from 69,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc. Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $84.06. About 1.52M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 01/05/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT AGREE QTRLY DIVIDEND IN MERGER PLAN TO BE 48C/SHR; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement; 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 5,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 93,735 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.27 million, up from 88,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $81.91. About 1.61M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 26/04/2018 – DFS 1Q REV. NET OF INTEREST EXPENSE $2.58B, EST. $2.58B; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $751 MLN VS $586 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY PAYMENT SERVICES TRANSACTION DOLLAR VOLUME WAS $56.1 BLN, UP 19% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – IAN FILBY WILL BE RETIRING AS CEO; 22/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Announces New Agreement with Fourth Major Insurer to Protect New York Drivers from Unfairly Discriminatory; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI TRUST CAN PROVIDE MORE VIRTUAL CURRENCY PRODUCTS; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – HAVE SEEN A STRENGTHENING TRADING PERFORMANCE ACROSS FIRST HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR AND THROUGH FEBRUARY INTO MARCH; 17/05/2018 – NY DFS:PAXOS TRUST CAN OFFER BANKCHAIN PRECIOUS METALS PLATFORM; 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture Sitting pretty; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $11.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertan (NYSE:LYV) by 11,459 shares to 28,590 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.85 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95M for 22.60 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.