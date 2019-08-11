British Columbia Investment Management Has Upped Its Position in Chemed New (CHE) as Shares Rose; Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Tri Continental (TY) by $484,328 as Market Valuation Were Volatile

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.67. About 41,781 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Chemed Corp New (CHE) by 79.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 35,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.07% . The institutional investor held 80,795 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.86M, up from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Chemed Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $431.63. About 115,223 shares traded or 8.55% up from the average. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 29.67% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500.

More notable recent Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “VITAS Healthcare Celebrates 40th Anniversary with MDC Freedom Tower Illumination – GlobeNewswire” on January 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Chemed Corporation’s (NYSE:CHE) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Chemed Corporation’s (NYSE:CHE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chemed declares $0.32 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 24 investors sold CHE shares while 107 reduced holdings. only 53 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 13.50 million shares or 11.47% less from 15.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd accumulated 311,951 shares. M&T Bank & Trust accumulated 1,018 shares. Leavell Investment Mgmt Inc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Tompkins reported 591 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Prudential Public Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) for 1,100 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Royal Bancorp Of Canada accumulated 14,901 shares. Grimes & invested in 0.02% or 800 shares. Tower Research Limited Com (Trc) reported 0.02% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). 20,278 were reported by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Amalgamated Savings Bank, a New York-based fund reported 3,683 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) for 20,190 shares. Moreover, Yorktown And Incorporated has 0.12% invested in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Cap Fund Mngmt holds 0.04% or 14,200 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $206,430 activity.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 12,854 shares to 100,955 shares, valued at $8.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 9,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,671 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45M and $214.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHX) by 4,586 shares to 277,478 shares, valued at $18.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Services Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Stifel Financial Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 79,652 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 428,975 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 77,513 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Dubuque Comml Bank And Trust stated it has 1.22% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Raymond James Advsrs, Florida-based fund reported 396,331 shares. 26,892 are owned by Cohen And Steers Incorporated. Advisory Ser Networks holds 0% or 328 shares. 289,591 are owned by Wells Fargo & Co Mn. Oppenheimer & Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Moreover, Qci Asset Mgmt Ny has 0.01% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Moreover, Ameritas Investment Prtn has 0.02% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). M&T National Bank Corp reported 8,845 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Il accumulated 0.01% or 8,662 shares. Raymond James And Assoc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 282,822 shares.