British Columbia Investment Management Has Upped By $5.49 Million Its Devon Energy New (DVN) Holding; Hess (HES) Sentiment Is 1.25

Hess Corp (HES) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 213 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 171 cut down and sold their stock positions in Hess Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 247.57 million shares, up from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Hess Corp in top ten positions increased from 3 to 8 for an increase of 5. Sold All: 43 Reduced: 128 Increased: 141 New Position: 72.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) stake by 102.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. British Columbia Investment Management Corp acquired 177,049 shares as Devon Energy Corp New (DVN)’s stock rose 14.94%. The British Columbia Investment Management Corp holds 349,490 shares with $11.03M value, up from 172,441 last quarter. Devon Energy Corp New now has $10.64B valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $25.64. About 1.01M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Energy Outlook Is Stable; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces $553 Million Sale of Johnson County Assets; 02/05/2018 – DEVON ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 12/04/2018 – Devon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: On Pace to Reduce G&A, Interest Costs by $175M Annually; 02/05/2018 – Devon: Restructuring Charges Follow Announced Workforce Reductions, Initiatives to Enhance Operations; 01/05/2018 – DEVON 1Q CORE EPS 20C, EST. 19C; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES FIRST PRODUCTION IN SHOWBOAT IN 2Q 2018

Among 7 analysts covering Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Devon Energy Corp had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Societe Generale maintained the shares of DVN in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by M Partners. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 1. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Monday, June 24. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $38 target in Friday, March 15 report. The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,521 were accumulated by Intrust Fincl Bank Na. Rench Wealth Mngmt invested in 26,517 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Moreover, Mirae Asset Invs Com has 0.01% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Franklin Resources holds 0% or 11,663 shares in its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Financial invested in 73,093 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Art Advsrs accumulated 57,700 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Johnson Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 32 shares. Wheatland Advsr reported 6,900 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 1.43M shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated owns 50 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw reported 0.19% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Putnam Invs Limited Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 298,028 shares. 20,155 were reported by Ls Inv Limited Liability Com. Nordea Mngmt Ab has invested 0% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Moreover, Huber Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 25,500 shares.

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Devon Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DVN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Devon Energy Completes Sale of Canadian Business – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “6 Energy Stocks Spilling Lower – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Can Devon Energy Withstand Oil Price Swings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased Welltower Inc stake by 47,156 shares to 103,357 valued at $8.02M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 33,571 shares and now owns 111,436 shares. Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) was reduced too.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has market cap of $18.21 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in natural gas and crude oil gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading natural gas and crude oil liquids, and the storage and terminating of propane primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota.

The stock increased 0.60% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $60.01. About 317,691 shares traded. Hess Corporation (HES) has risen 3.03% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 27/03/2018 – HESS SEES COMPLETING SALE OF DENMARK ASSETS IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.7B; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hess Corp. at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Negative; 08/03/2018 – HESS CORP – INTENDS TO FUND REPURCHASES FROM EXISTING CASH AND PROCEEDS FROM ANNOUNCED ASSET SALES; 26/04/2018 – HESS UNIT TO BUY 15% PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 09/03/2018 – HESS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; RATING AFFIRMED; 05/03/2018 – HESS EST. GUYANA DISCOVERY HOLDS 3.2 BLN BARRELS; 25/04/2018 – HESS ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – Hess Ranked Top Oil and Gas Company on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Hess Corporation (HES) Investors

Analysts await Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. HES’s profit will be $6.07 million for 750.13 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Hess Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.78% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hess Corporation: Big Guyana Discoveries Turn The Tide – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Hess Stock Soared Nearly 14% in June – The Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “If You Think Hess’ 1.7% Dividend Yield Is Underwhelming, You Should Check Out Its MLP – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “CEO of railroad giant CSX says the economy is the ‘most puzzling’ he’s seen as stock plummets – CNBC” with publication date: July 17, 2019.