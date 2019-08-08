British Columbia Investment Management Has Trimmed Its F5 Networks (FFIV) Stake; Allakos (ALLK) Shorts Increased By 0.97%

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) had an increase of 0.97% in short interest. ALLK’s SI was 5.19 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.97% from 5.14M shares previously. With 281,100 avg volume, 19 days are for Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s short sellers to cover ALLK’s short positions. The SI to Allakos Inc’s float is 32.98%. The stock decreased 3.06% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $84.82. About 933,411 shares traded or 53.23% up from the average. Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) has declined 13.08% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.08% the S&P500.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) stake by 26.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 4,108 shares as F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)’s stock declined 3.64%. The British Columbia Investment Management Corp holds 11,211 shares with $1.76M value, down from 15,319 last quarter. F5 Networks Inc now has $8.21B valuation. The stock increased 2.41% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $137.23. About 314,382 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $2.31, EST. $2.27; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Names Francis J. Pelzer as Financial Chief; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $2.36-Adj EPS $2.39; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Rev $535M-$545M

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.20 earnings per share, down 10.20% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.45 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $131.68M for 15.59 P/E if the $2.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Guinness Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Vanguard Gru Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 6.58M shares. Cap Ltd holds 275 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moody Bancorp Trust Division has 77 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Co invested 0.32% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). First Allied Advisory Services reported 0.04% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 18,864 shares. Moreover, Csat Investment Advisory LP has 0.02% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). The Connecticut-based Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 1.26% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Mitchell Cap holds 6,167 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Advsr Asset Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 7,074 shares. Bowling Portfolio Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.24% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Ironwood Financial Limited Liability Corporation owns 114 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 5,800 shares. Nuwave Investment accumulated 285 shares.

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “F5 Networks Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Upgrades F5 Networks (FFIV) to Equalweight – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “F5 Networks (FFIV) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “F5 Networks (FFIV) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “F5 Networks Reports Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Business Wire” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) stake by 29,151 shares to 55,273 valued at $6.74M in 2019Q1. It also upped Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) stake by 13,307 shares and now owns 51,540 shares. Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) was raised too.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $155,794 activity. 150 F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares with value of $25,013 were sold by WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL. 675 F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares with value of $110,450 were sold by FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN.

Among 7 analysts covering F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. F5 Networks had 19 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan downgraded the shares of FFIV in report on Tuesday, March 12 to “Hold” rating. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 12. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by DA Davidson. The firm has “Neutral” rating by PiperJaffray given on Friday, March 29. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Deutsche Bank.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company has market cap of $3.66 billion. The firm is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. It currently has negative earnings.