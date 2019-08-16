British Columbia Investment Management Has Raised By $737,175 Its Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Position; Donaldson Co (DCI)’s Sentiment Is 0.96

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) stake by 16.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. British Columbia Investment Management Corp acquired 9,829 shares as Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD)’s stock declined 1.00%. The British Columbia Investment Management Corp holds 68,916 shares with $5.23 million value, up from 59,087 last quarter. Expeditors Intl Wash Inc now has $12.19B valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $71.4. About 154,271 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING

Donaldson Co Inc (DCI) investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 125 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 130 cut down and sold positions in Donaldson Co Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 100.47 million shares, down from 101.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Donaldson Co Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 40 Reduced: 90 Increased: 87 New Position: 38.

Analysts await Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. DCI’s profit will be $77.79M for 19.91 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Donaldson Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co holds 4.46% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. for 519,906 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Llc Dc owns 754,632 shares or 3.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Quantum Capital Management Llc Nj has 3.21% invested in the company for 260,010 shares. The Idaho-based Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id has invested 3.19% in the stock. Mairs & Power Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 5.05 million shares.

The stock increased 1.59% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 87,194 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) has risen 6.48% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 19/04/2018 – Donaldson Increases List Prices for Some Items in Engine Products and Industrial Products Segments by Average of 4%-15%; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON 2Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 44C; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co: Revised Guidance Reflects Estimated Net Impact From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 16/04/2018 – Donaldson Company Recognizes Patent Recipients and lnventor Award Winners; 21/04/2018 – DJ Donaldson Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DCI); 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co: FY18 Sales of Engine Products Expected to Increase 17%-19% Vs. Previous Forecast of 13%-17%; 30/05/2018 – Donaldson Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – ENACOMM Teams Up with Core Banking Provider DCI to Bring Conversational Banking to Hundreds of Financial Institutions across the U.S; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC – FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $0.83 LOWER THAN ADJUSTED EPS; 16/04/2018 – Donaldson Company Recognizes Patent Recipients and Inventor Award Winners

More notable recent Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Donaldson Company, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:DCI) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Donaldson to Participate in 8th Annual Intellisight Investor Conference – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Donaldson Company Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Donaldson Company, Inc. manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.20 billion. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products divisions. It has a 20.45 P/E ratio. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Among 6 analysts covering Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Expeditors International has $78 highest and $59 lowest target. $69.83’s average target is -2.20% below currents $71.4 stock price. Expeditors International had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) on Monday, August 5 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, February 20 with “Sell”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) rating on Friday, February 22. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $77 target. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) stake by 14,792 shares to 64,392 valued at $3.04M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 103,982 shares and now owns 500,590 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) was reduced too.