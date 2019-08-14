British Columbia Investment Management Has Increased Its Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Position; Chesapeake Asset Management Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Lowered as Share Price Rose

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 91.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 117,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 245,741 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.68M, up from 128,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $176.74. About 209,569 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 6,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 19,108 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, down from 25,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $340.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $106.39. About 1.64 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase & Co expected to post earnings of $2.28 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO SAYS CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.65 PCT IN MARCH VS 2.28 PCT IN FEBRUARY – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE MET SEPARATELY WITH MORGAN STANLEY, JPM CEOS; 23/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS UK PAY GAP DATA INCLUDES ALL UK ENTITIES; 21/03/2018 – Rising Chance of 4 Hikes This Year Says JPMorgan Strategist (Video); 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Net $8.71B; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS GP HOLDINGS LP PAGP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 05/04/2018 – MATT ZAMES WAS COO AT JPMORGAN UNTIL LAST YEAR

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 10.95 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roundview Capital Ltd Com holds 43,872 shares. 44,670 are owned by Van Eck Associates Corporation. Spc Finance has invested 0.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Chesley Taft And Associate Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.61% or 191,210 shares in its portfolio. Mraz Amerine Associates has 0.06% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1,998 shares. Fsi Group Limited Com owns 3,481 shares. Westwood Holdings Grp, a Texas-based fund reported 1.85 million shares. 7,118 were reported by Groesbeck Inv Mngmt Nj. Spinnaker Tru, a Maine-based fund reported 29,546 shares. Tillar holds 1.09% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 18,780 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 609,931 shares. Arcadia Inv Corp Mi has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Liability Com owns 773,328 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.8% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Chesapeake Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 3.29% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 136,860 shares to 143,060 shares, valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 12,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,117 shares, and cut its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl holds 908,980 shares. Thematic Limited Liability Company owns 263,873 shares for 2.03% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.69 million shares or 1.2% of the stock. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 26,366 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America accumulated 0.01% or 632 shares. Texas-based Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx has invested 0.38% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). D E Shaw & holds 67,260 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 152 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.05% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Raymond James Fin Services Advisors Inc stated it has 0.13% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Gam Hldg Ag reported 133,814 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 2,975 shares. 42,460 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Texas Yale Corporation stated it has 29,440 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $71.09 million activity. 27,830 shares were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION, worth $4.65M.

