British Columbia Investment Management Has Increased Its Hollyfrontier (HFC) Position by $1.78 Million; Conocophillips (COP) Holder Alpha Windward Cut Its Position as Stock Declined

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 61.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 7,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 4,551 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $304,000, down from 11,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $52.18. About 5.13 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q EPS 75c; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA suspends oil storage, shipping from Caribbean -source, data; 04/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – THERE IS SUFFICIENT GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY TO MAKE UP FOR POTENTIAL FUEL DISRUPTIONS FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS’ LEGAL ACTIONS AGAINST VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – U.S. STATE DEPT; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offer; 14/05/2018 – National Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICE DON WALLETTE SAYS INTENDS TO BE ‘AGGRESSIVE AND PERSISTENT’ TO RECOVER $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL AFTER ICC ARBITRATION AWARD; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK ON ORIGIN ENERGY AND ORIGIN ENERGY FINANCE TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE, AFFIRMS BAA3 RATING; 26/04/2018 – Venezuela hails $2 bln award as “tough lesson” for Conoco; 11/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS WILL CUT 450 JOBS IN UNITED KINGDOM OVER NEXT TWO YEARS

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 29.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 36,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 160,245 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90M, up from 123,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 1.35M shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Does Not Anticipate Any Material Impact to Its 1Q Consolidated Crude Throughput Guidance; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Rev $4.13B; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q EPS $1.50; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2Q CRUDE THROUGHPUT 440K-450K B/D; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER REPORTS PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN-CEO NORSWORTHY; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER RAN 174K B/D PERMIAN CRUDE IN 1Q; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER HASN’T HEARD STATUS OF WOODS CROSS RFS WAIVER

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Tru reported 0.08% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 8,610 shares. Wedge Management L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 13,361 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 0% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Gabelli Funds Lc invested in 0.01% or 47,000 shares. Sei Invests holds 0.02% or 91,042 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Invest Management Llc reported 0.03% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Brandywine Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 28,369 shares. Moreover, State Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.13% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 673,284 shares. Walleye Trading Lc reported 17,197 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 1.01 million shares. The Ohio-based Fifth Third Bank & Trust has invested 0% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Jane Street Group Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 76,425 shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 19,783 shares. Regions Fincl Corp has 80,729 shares.

More notable recent HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Low-Risk Refiners May Be the Best Way to Play Energy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Be Sure To Check Out HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $124,300 activity.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 66,861 shares to 380,449 shares, valued at $25.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 5,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,140 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Notis stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Etrade Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 48,304 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Alta Capital Management Ltd Com stated it has 9,110 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Capital Intll Limited Ca stated it has 18,330 shares. Syntal Partners Limited Com holds 0.62% or 20,725 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 65,612 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 4.61 million shares stake. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 1.17 million shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Argyle Cap Mgmt reported 1.4% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Commerce Ltd stated it has 98,768 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust owns 2,691 shares. Moreover, Adirondack has 0.49% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.76% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 1.86 million are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of stated it has 0.14% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Which Big Oil & Gas Stock Is the Prettiest Pig at the Carnival? – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Oil Company Believes Its Stock Is a Screaming Buy (and Itâ€™s Not Alone) – The Motley Fool” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.5% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips: Risks Are Growing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BP’s departure signifies Alaska’s decline as oil player – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $149.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 22,800 shares to 24,243 shares, valued at $517,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 8,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Real Estate (VNQ).

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11B for 13.05 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.