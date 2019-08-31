British Columbia Investment Management Has Increased Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Stake By $783,276; Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (SNNA) SI Increased By 47.55%

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNNA) had an increase of 47.55% in short interest. SNNA’s SI was 1.10 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 47.55% from 742,800 shares previously. With 189,100 avg volume, 6 days are for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNNA)’s short sellers to cover SNNA’s short positions. The SI to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 5.47%. The stock decreased 3.91% or $0.0303 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7453. About 67,712 shares traded. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) has declined 94.73% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 94.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SNNA News: 15/03/2018 – Sienna Biopharma: Pipeline Includes Five Clinical-Stage Programs; 12/03/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Top-Line Results Expected in 4Q of 2018; 15/05/2018 – Wildcat Capital Management Buys Into Sienna Biopharmaceuticals; 10/05/2018 – Sienna Senior Living Adjusted FFO C$0.345/Share; 14/05/2018 – SIENNA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.85; 18/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 15/03/2018 – SIENNA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.56; 24/04/2018 – 2018 Cannes Film Festival: Vanessa Redgrave and Sienna Miller Among Hosts at AmfAR Gala; 21/03/2018 – SIENNA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS NAMES JOHN W. SMITHER AS CFO; 21/03/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals: Smither to Succeed Richard Peterson on March 29

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) stake by 16.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. British Columbia Investment Management Corp acquired 10,042 shares as Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG)’s stock rose 9.85%. The British Columbia Investment Management Corp holds 71,923 shares with $5.62 million value, up from 61,881 last quarter. Gallagher Arthur J & Co now has $16.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.17% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $90.71. About 1.12 million shares traded or 14.21% up from the average. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 16/04/2018 – AJG Capital Completes Construction and Sales of Newton Gardens Condominium in the Heart of the Village of Westbury; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.56; 10/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER SIGNS PACT TO BUY PRONTO INSURANCE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AJG); 29/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires McGregor & Associates; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY IN PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO AJG; 09/05/2018 – Investment News: Bill Kline out as head of Gallagher’s $55 billion retirement-plan aggregator; 12/04/2018 – Insurance broker Arthur J Gallagher to sponsor rugby in UK; 12/03/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 18/05/2018 – INSURANCE BROKER ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO SAYS COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR DEVELOPMENTS ON U.S. WITHDRAWAL FROM IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) stake by 60,720 shares to 211,389 valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) stake by 50,470 shares and now owns 92,359 shares. Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has $10000 highest and $78 lowest target. $89.75’s average target is -1.06% below currents $90.71 stock price. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 1. The stock of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of AJG in report on Wednesday, May 22 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold AJG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 144.61 million shares or 1.89% less from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Viking Glob LP stated it has 0.21% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Roof Eidam Maycock Adv holds 15,180 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Management has 0.11% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). 3.67 million were reported by Prudential Public Limited Co. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 175,587 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Limited Liability stated it has 5,980 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Co owns 80,057 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Dearborn Partners Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 368,485 shares. Stifel Financial Corp owns 99,735 shares. Investec Asset Management accumulated 0.04% or 131,945 shares. The Massachusetts-based And has invested 0.02% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Ltd reported 5,810 shares. Thomasville Savings Bank has 157,344 shares. Assetmark Inc invested in 0% or 836 shares. Guinness Asset has invested 3.34% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The company has market cap of $22.67 million. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair.