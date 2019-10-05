British Columbia Investment Management Has Decreased Ugi New (UGI) Position by $2.01 Million; Share Value Declined; Retrophin (RTRX) Holder Consonance Capital Management LP Has Decreased Holding by $4.39 Million

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 48.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 37,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 40,720 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18M, down from 78,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.14. About 1.06M shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 22/05/2018 – UGI ADDS 2 COMPRESSOR STATIONS TO AUBURN GATHERING SYSTEM; 06/03/2018 UGI Corporation Elects Alan N. Harris to its Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019; 10/04/2018 – UGI Corporation to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 02/05/2018 – UGI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.67; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Gas Project; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 10/04/2018 – AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UGI ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 219,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The hedge fund held 3.81M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.59M, down from 4.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $485.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 217,783 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 06/03/2018 – Martin Shkreli launched ‘unmonitored’ trial in Cyprus for Retrophin drug without FDA oversight; 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli sentenced to 7 years for defrauding investors; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin

Analysts await Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-1.10 earnings per share, up 17.91% or $0.24 from last year’s $-1.34 per share. After $-0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Retrophin, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold RTRX shares while 28 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 6.39% more from 41.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 122.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -115.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 50 investors sold UGI shares while 125 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 142.82 million shares or 6.55% more from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 9,920 shares to 39,932 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 6,956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,564 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.

