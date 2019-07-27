British Columbia Investment Management Has Decreased Dollar Gen New (DG) Position by $2.37 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Shares Rose, Ionic Capital Management Has Upped Position

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 29.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 19,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,969 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60 million, down from 66,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $137.97. About 1.06 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General FY18 Capital Expenditures Expected to Be $725M-$800M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2; 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 251.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 40,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 56,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 1.66 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO)

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 48,993 shares to 145,500 shares, valued at $7.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 185,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, up 3.29% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $405.57 million for 21.97 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Investment Corporation Il stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Bbva Compass Retail Bank has 5,580 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 2,005 shares. First Com stated it has 13,926 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 19,173 were accumulated by Landscape Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas holds 0.51% or 53,310 shares in its portfolio. Coho owns 1.66M shares. Pinnacle Partners invested in 40,372 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Limited reported 7,644 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Bp Public Limited invested in 0.13% or 28,000 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Com Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 37 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 2,625 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank, a New York-based fund reported 40,214 shares.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $641.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubs Ag London Brh (CEFL) by 51,195 shares to 125,512 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Call) by 179,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carmignac Gestion has invested 0.16% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). New York-based Comml Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 27,159 were reported by Suntrust Banks. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 49,418 shares. Andra Ap invested 0.09% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Beach Point Limited Partnership has 638,689 shares for 4.49% of their portfolio. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 1.32M shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 6,392 shares stake. State Street Corporation accumulated 4.56M shares. Ckw Gp has 1,100 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability reported 5,252 shares. Alyeska Grp Incorporated LP reported 0.14% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Wolverine Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 16,880 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 387,753 shares stake.