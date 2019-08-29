British Columbia Investment Management Has Cut Stake in Applied Matls (AMAT) as Market Value Rose; Northeast Financial Consultants Raised Its Bp Plc (BP) Holding by $420,626

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 9,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 129,827 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68 million, up from 120,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.83. About 7.58 million shares traded or 14.06% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 21/05/2018 – BP SHAREHOLDERS PASS REMUNERATION RESOLUTION W/ 96.45% IN FAVOR; 13/03/2018 – PKO BP PKO.WA : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 41; 01/05/2018 – “Sometimes people forget that actually, it was not that long ago we were down at $28 a barrel â€¦ I think oil prices today feel a bit frothy,” Brian Gilvary, CFO at BP, told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” Tuesday; 24/04/2018 – BP chief in spat over Cambridge funding for fossil fuel investment; 21/03/2018 – Henderson Continental Europe Adds BAT, Exits BP; 18/04/2018 – EVERSTONE GROUP, LIGHTSOURCE BP TO FORM 50:50 JV TO MANAGE FUNDS TARGETING CONTRACTED POWER, DISTRIBUTION INFRASTRUCTURE, ENERGY SERVICES IN INDIA; 22/05/2018 – POLAND’S BIGGEST LENDER PKO BP CEO SAYS EXPECTS FURTHER BANKS CONSOLIDATION; 08/03/2018 – BP says planned maintenance underway at Gelsenkirchen oil refinery; 15/03/2018 – BP Is Said to Offer Egyptian Oil Assets for Sale as Focus Shifts; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 9,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 465,162 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.45M, down from 474,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $45.9. About 4.53M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Gold, Silver Hit Multi-Year Highs – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “BMO Initiates Bullish Coverage Of Oil Majors, BP Is Top Pick – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BP: Slow Progress Deleveraging Diminishes Their Dividend Safety Net – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “BPâ€™s Pension Invests in Slack Stock, Buys More Home Depot – Barron’s” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BP PLC – This 6% Yielding Stock Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

